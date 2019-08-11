Jitendra Singh: On eve of Eid, atmosphere more peaceful in J&K than other years

A day after Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over the scrapping of J&K special status, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said while the locals in Kashmir were rejoicing the decision, it was not pleasing to the ears of the Congress leader.

“It wasn’t the decision which would have pleased or music to the ears of Rahul Gandhi and allies, as they are the ones actually who have flourished&thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Singh, who is an MP from Udhampur in J&K, further said Section 144 was being lifted from areas where it had been imposed on the eve of Eid. The minister also claimed that on the eve of Eid there is “much more atmosphere of peace this time” compared to previous years.

“Common man in Kashmir is rejoicing abrogation of Art370. Wherever Section 144 was imposed, it is being taken off. On the eve of Eid, there is much more atmosphere of peace this time compared to several other occasions of Eid in the years gone by,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Authorities have eased restrictions on civilian movement since Saturday but shops remained shut and the hustle and bustle of markets were missing a day before Eid ul-Adha celebrations in the Valley.

After the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet yesterday, Rahul urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assuage the concerns in a transparent manner.

“I was called by the Working Committee just now because between the work they were doing to choose the next Congress president some reports have come that things in Jammu and Kashmir are going very wrong. There are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir. So we stopped our deliberations on the Congress president issue and we had a presentation on what was going in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told reporters outside the AICC office.

“It is very very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent exactly what is happening in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We are extremely concerned about reports that are coming and the Government needs to assuage the country and tell the country exactly what is happening and be transparent,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar police refuted Rahul Gandhi’s claims of “deteriorating” law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the situation in the Valley remained peaceful and that no untoward incident was reported in recent days. “There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud,” Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told PTI.