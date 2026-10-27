Union minister and BJP ally Athawale wants CJP founder Dipke in his party

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said on Monday that he had invited Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to join his Republican Party of India (RPI), adding that the party would welcome him if he decided to join. However, Athawale acknowledged that Dipke had not yet accepted the offer.
Athawale said he had approached Dipke because the Republican Party was founded on the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and needed the participation of young people, including members of Gen Z, to strengthen its political base.
“Dipke is also an Ambedkarwadi. I had told him that young people are needed to strengthen Babasaheb’s political party. It would be good if he joined us. If he comes, I will welcome him,” Athawale said during a media interaction in Nagpur.
Reacting to a remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Patna on Sunday, Athawale said he respected Kharge but disapproved of the language used against the Prime Minister. Kharge had said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will have to go).
“Kharge belongs to our community, and we have respect for him. However, referring to the Prime Minister’s father in this manner was not appropriate. I condemn such language,” he said.
“If the Opposition wants to change the government, it should go before the people in 2029 and try to come to power. Such language will not help it win votes,” he said, adding that the situation in Bangladesh, where then prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted, would not be repeated in India.
Athawale said governments could not be changed through street protests and agitations, arguing that the Constitution provided for a change of government through democratic elections.
On allegations of vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Athawale defended the Election Commission’s exercise, claiming it had helped prepare more accurate voter lists.
He said the SIR exercise was not intended to cause injustice and urged people who believed their names had been deliberately deleted to submit the required forms to have them restored.
Athawale also urged the Election Commission to examine whether Aadhaar could be considered a basis for allowing eligible voters whose names were missing from the electoral rolls to exercise their franchise. He said every eligible citizen should have the right to vote.
Expressing confidence about the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Athawale said he believed Narendra Modi would return as Prime Minister.