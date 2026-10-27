Union minister and BJP ally Athawale wants CJP founder Dipke in his party

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said on Monday that he had invited Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to join his Republican Party of India (RPI), adding that the party would welcome him if he decided to join. However, Athawale acknowledged that Dipke had not yet accepted the offer.

Athawale said he had approached Dipke because the Republican Party was founded on the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and needed the participation of young people, including members of Gen Z, to strengthen its political base.

“Dipke is also an Ambedkarwadi. I had told him that young people are needed to strengthen Babasaheb’s political party. It would be good if he joined us. If he comes, I will welcome him,” Athawale said during a media interaction in Nagpur.