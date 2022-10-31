63 officers awarded with ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal’

63 police officers from Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, have been awarded “Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for the Year- 2022, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday for four special operations conducted by them in areas of terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations.

A total of 63 police officers have been awarded the special medal on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. Those awarded belonged to Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Delhi. The medals were awarded at the ‘Run For Unity’ event to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The medal was constituted in 2018, ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal’ is conferred to state and union territory (UT) police forces, central police organisations (CPOs), central armed police forces (CAPFs), and security organisations throughout India, with the objective to recognise those operations, which have high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the country/State/UT and have significant impact on the security of larger sections of the society. In a year, normally three Special Operations are considered for the award and in extraordinary circumstances; the award may be given up to five Special Operations to encourage State/UT Police. All recommendations for the award are sent to the MHA within three months of the special operation.