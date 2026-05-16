‘Kudos to brave and vigilant warriors’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails NCB for seizing Rs 182 crore ‘Jihadi drug’

In a significant breakthrough against international narcotics trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Syrian national and seized a consignment of around 227.7 kg Captagon tablets worth Rs 182 crore, marking the country’s first major interception of the synthetic drug popularly referred to as the ‘Jihadi drug’.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called ‘Jihadi Drug’, worth Rs 182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB.”

In a press note, the NCB said that information was received from a foreign drug law enforcement agency that India is being used as a transit for the trafficking of Captagon, and a house was identified in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. “Search of the house on May 11 led to recovery of about 31.5 kg Captagon Tablets, concealed in a commercial chapati cutting machine which preliminary investigation suggests was intended for export to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” an NCB spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Syrian national had entered India on a tourist visa on November 15, 2024, but his visa expired on January 12, 2025. “He was illegally overstaying in India and had taken the said house in Neb Sarai on rent,” the spokesperson added.

“Questioning of the accused further led to recovery of about 196.2 kg of Captagon Powder from a container in Container Facilitation Station (CFS) at Mundra, Gujarat, on May 14. The container was imported from Syria, with sheep wool as a declared consignment. Thorough search of the container led to recovery of three bags containing 196.2 kg of Captagon powder,” the spokesperson said.

Captagon, historically linked to the pharmaceutical compound Fenethylline, was originally developed in the 1960s to treat attention disorders and narcolepsy. However, due to its high potential for addiction and abuse, it was banned internationally. Today, illicit versions of Captagon are manufactured in clandestine laboratories and typically contain a mix of amphetamines, caffeine, methamphetamine, and other stimulants, a source said.

The source added that the drug is widely consumed in parts of West Asia for its ability to induce prolonged alertness, suppress fatigue and hunger, and generate temporary euphoria. However, its use is also associated with increased aggression, impaired judgment, and psychological dependence.

Story continues below this ad

“Over the years, Captagon has drawn global attention due to alleged links between its trafficking networks and conflict zones in West Asia. Intelligence reports and international investigations have indicated that the drug has been found among armed groups operating in these regions, with proceeds from its trade reportedly used to fund organised criminal and extremist activities,” the source further said.

“Often described as the poor man’s cocaine due to its low production cost and high demand, Captagon has become one of the most lucrative synthetic drugs in the Middle East. Enforcement agencies worldwide have flagged its trade as a growing threat involving sophisticated smuggling methods, including maritime routes, forged documentation, and complex financial networks such as hawala,” the source concluded.