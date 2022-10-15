scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Union Health Ministry sends team to take stock of dengue situation in Uttar Pradesh

The number of dengue cases has been rising recently in UP, particularly after recent spells of rain, said officials.

UP dengue cases, UP dengue fever, Firozabad, Agra and Etawah, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe six-member team will work closely with state health authorities. The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary from the regional office of Health and Family Welfare in Lucknow, and includes experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, and Dr RML Hospital.

The Union health ministry has rushed a high-level, multi-disciplinary team to take stock of the dengue situation in three districts of Uttar Pradesh — Firozabad, Agra and Etawah — and to recommend the public health interventions necessary to manage the increasing number of cases in the state.

The six-member team will work closely with state health authorities. The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary from the regional office of Health and Family Welfare in Lucknow, and includes experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, and Dr RML Hospital.

The number of dengue cases has been rising recently in UP, particularly after recent spells of rain, said officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 01:01:08 am
Next Story

Sea Link crash accused in bail plea: Lack of SOP by MSRDC sole cause of mishap

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement