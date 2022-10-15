Union Health Ministry sends team to take stock of dengue situation in Uttar Pradesh

The Union health ministry has rushed a high-level, multi-disciplinary team to take stock of the dengue situation in three districts of Uttar Pradesh — Firozabad, Agra and Etawah — and to recommend the public health interventions necessary to manage the increasing number of cases in the state.

The six-member team will work closely with state health authorities. The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary from the regional office of Health and Family Welfare in Lucknow, and includes experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, and Dr RML Hospital.

The number of dengue cases has been rising recently in UP, particularly after recent spells of rain, said officials.