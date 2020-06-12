Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urges state govt to carry out Covid vulnerability mapping

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File) Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File)

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday held a coronavirus review meeting with the Maharashtra government and the state’s district officials, urging them to carry out vulnerability mapping in densely populated zones and put containment strategies in place.“Also, rise in case fatality rate should be looked into along with tests done per million population,” said Vardhan.

All 36 districts in Maharashtra are affected by Covid-19. District officials of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur and Aurangabad were present in the meeting along with state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh.

Vardhan also advised the state to strengthen its ICU, ventilators and testing labs ecosystem. He said health workers should be trained online to improve the quality of healthcare.

“Increase in number of containment zones needs immediate attention. Vulnerability mapping of densely populated areas should be done for effective containment strategy,” he added.

The state was also advised to ensure focus on essential reproductive health services, with special care for pregnant women along with services like blood collection/transfusion, chemo-therapy and dialysis. “The state must ensure that essential services for TB diagnosis and management do not suffer as these patients are very much prone to Covid-19 infection. Active survey for TB cases should be done along with the house to house surveys being conducted for Covid-19,” Vardhan said.

In a presentation made at the meeting, it was pointed out that the testing rate was lower in several districts of Maharashtra.

