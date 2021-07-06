‘Ministry of Co-operation’: Modi govt sets up new ministry ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

The Narendra Modi-led union government on Tuesday created a new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ ahead of the imminent Cabinet reshuffle this week.

The new ministry has been set up in order to realise the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (through cooperation to prosperity).

The ministry is expected to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework for strengthening the co-operative movement in the country and to streamline processes for ease of doing business for co-operatives.

It will help deepen co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots. It will also enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

More than two years after he returned to a second term, PM Narendra Modi is set to revamp his Council of Ministers, a move that is expected to take into consideration issues of governance during the pandemic and the imperatives of the upcoming state elections, sources said.

The reshuffle has been the subject of much speculation, especially after the Prime Minister last month launched an exercise of assessing the performance of key ministries. As part of that, he held a series of meetings with senior ministers and the party leadership last month. Many of these meetings were attended by BJP president J P Nadda.