Friday, January 15, 2021
Union ex-minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka was a minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Chandra Sekhar-led government between 1990 and 1991. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP, nominated by the JD (S) from Rajashthan, between 1988 and 1994.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 16, 2021 1:20:57 am
Kamal Morarka

KAMAL MORARKA, president of Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya), and a former Union minister, passed away in Mumbai on Friday after a brief illness. He was 74.

Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946, Morarka went on the become a successful industrialist, while espousing for a role in social welfare and politics. Rajkumar Sharma, a former minister of the Rajasthan government and current MLA of Nawalgarh, tweeted regarding his demise on Friday evening. “Shocked with the demise of former Union Minister and famous industrialist of the Nawalgarh, Shir Kamal Morarka ji. This is an irreparable loss to all of us. Praying to the Lord to give the bereaved family the power to bear this sorrow,” he said.

It was in 2012 when Morarka became the head of the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya), which was founded by Chandra Sekhar and Devi Lal after they broke away from the Janata Dal in 1990.

