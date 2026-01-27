‘Nobody will be discriminated against or oppressed’: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on new UGC regulation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid protests over the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s equity regulations for higher education institutions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Tuesday that “discrimination will not be allowed against anybody.”
Doubling down on the UGC regulations notified earlier this month, Pradhan said that no one will be allowed to misuse their provisions.
“I would like to humbly assure everybody that oppression will not be allowed against anybody…there won’t be discrimination. In the name of discrimination, nobody will have the right to misuse (the regulations) …in this, the UGC, the Union government or State governments… There will be responsibility. All arrangements are within the ambit of the Constitution. This has been done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Nobody will be discriminated against or oppressed,” Pradhan told reporters.
The minister’s remarks come amid protests over the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, which replace UGC’s 2012 equity regulations.
The UGC Regulations have sparked protests, which began on social media among a section of students who have been calling for their withdrawal over allegations that they could result in “harassment” against students in the general category, and could create “divisions” over caste.
An aspect of the regulations that they are protesting is that there is no provision for penalties in the case of “false complaints of discrimination”, and that institutions can be subjected to action for not complying with the regulations.
A draft of the regulations, issued for feedback in February last year, included a section on false complaints and provided for penalties in the case of “false complaints of discrimination”. This aspect was removed from the final version that was notified this month.
The final version of the regulations also makes a specific mention of OBCs in the definition of ‘caste discrimination’, and provides for OBC representatives in the ‘equity committees’ that are to be set up in higher education institutions. It states that “caste-based discrimination means discrimination only on the basis of caste or tribe against the members of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes”.
The regulations, which specify a process for discrimination-related complaints to be addressed, stem from a Supreme Court petition filed by the mothers of Rohit Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who died by suicide over alleged caste-based discrimination.
