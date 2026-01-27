‘Nobody will be discriminated against or oppressed’: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on new UGC regulation

The minister’s remarks come amid protests over the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, which replace UGC’s 2012 equity regulations.

Amid protests over the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s equity regulations for higher education institutions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Tuesday that “discrimination will not be allowed against anybody.”

Doubling down on the UGC regulations notified earlier this month, Pradhan said that no one will be allowed to misuse their provisions.

“I would like to humbly assure everybody that oppression will not be allowed against anybody…there won’t be discrimination. In the name of discrimination, nobody will have the right to misuse (the regulations) …in this, the UGC, the Union government or State governments… There will be responsibility. All arrangements are within the ambit of the Constitution. This has been done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Nobody will be discriminated against or oppressed,” Pradhan told reporters.