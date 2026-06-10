Cabinet resolution lauds Modi for becoming longest continuously serving elected PM

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM. Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The resolution states that this occasion stands as a symbol of India’s democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the ‘Nation First’ resolve.”

“He has set a record of continuous service of 4,399 days as an elected PM — a feat achieved for the first time in the history of independent India. Earlier, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru had held this post continuously for 4,398 days from 1952 to 1964,” the resolution said.

It also highlighted that this coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years under his leadership. Acknowledging that the welfare of the poor has been placed at the centre of governance, the document details the scale of amenities delivered, including pucca houses, electricity, clean water, and direct benefit transfers, alongside free rations for over 80 crore citizens and free medical treatment for over 60 crore poor individuals, said a statement by the government in this regard.

The resolution records that these efforts collectively boosted national self-confidence and enabled over 25 crore people to defeat poverty, while also recognising the focus on youth power that propelled India into becoming the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and a scientific power through Mission Chandrayaan.

It also weighed in on the PM’s ‘Nation First’ spirit in enacting decades-pending reforms, said Vaishnaw, as the resolution commends the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST and OROP, the CAA law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the consolidation of labour codes.

The document also emphasised the elevation of national security, evidenced by surgical and cross-border air strikes, ‘Operation Sindoor’, and the suspension of the unjust Indus Water Treaty. It attributes the advancement of India’s manufacturing capabilities in sectors from defence to AI to the momentum gained by the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns.

It highlighted India’s strengthened global role through the successful G-20 presidency, International Yoga Day, and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE.

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Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, after taking charge on May 26, 2014. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

Earlier in the day, several Union ministers visited temples and offered prayers to mark the day. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Hanuman temple at Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri area. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas.