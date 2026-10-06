Gujarat initiatives to Op Sindoor, Cabinet hails 25 years of Modi governance

The Union Cabinet adopted a resolution Tuesday, hailing the “enduring trust that the public have reposed” in Narendra Modi and his governance achievements over the last 25 years, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister of the country.

Briefing reporters on the decisions of the Union Cabinet at its meeting Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution covers Modi’s unbroken public service record, spanning the period from October 7, 2001, when he first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat, to his continuous tenure as Prime Minister up to October 7, 2026.

Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister received a standing ovation from all Cabinet colleagues during the meeting.

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The resolution congratulated Modi on “completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government”.

An official statement on the resolution stated: “Far more than a customary tribute, it celebrates the extraordinary journey of PM Modi guided by the principle of Nation First and Citizen First. Three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections reflect the enduring trust that the public have reposed in PM Narendra Modi.”

The statement listed ten salient features of his leadership of Gujarat and India. “The resolution traces how PM Modi carried Gujarat’s successful initiatives to the national stage. SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens’ grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. It later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion. Jyotigram’s separate agricultural electricity feeders similarly became a national approach, extending Gujarat’s experience across India.”

His “sensitivity towards poverty grew from watching his mother struggle with everyday hardships and encountering deprivation during his travels,” it stated.

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“The resolution connects these experiences with programmes delivering homes, water, banking and healthcare. Nearly 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, over 4 crore homes and 25 crore people moving out of poverty show how personal understanding became public action, bringing families dignity,” it stated.

His “determination to help people shape their futures” runs through the resolution. “Approximately 3.5 crore women became Lakhpati Didis, while the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam provided for women’s reservation. Startups, skills and education reform expanded youth opportunities. PM-KISAN transfers exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore, while PM-JANMAN brought focused support to particularly vulnerable tribal communities, extending development to those historically left behind,” it stated.

The resolution lays particular emphasis on Modi’s “willingness to pursue reform despite political risks”. “GST, welfare delivery reforms and the replacement of colonial laws demonstrate his determination to address longstanding challenges. His appeals on cleanliness, digital payments and local products drew citizens into change. Reform emerges as a sustained commitment of his leadership, strengthened by conviction, public participation and national purpose,” it stated.

Under Modi’s leadership, “public capital expenditure rose from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore, alongside highway expansion and railway electrification”. “Electronics production increased from around Rs 2 lakh crore to more than Rs 13 lakh crore. Defence production and semiconductor manufacturing further reflect his determination to strengthen India’s ability to meet its needs,” it stated.

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Modi’s faith in technology, it said, emerges through achievements spanning everyday services and scientific frontiers. “Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity improved welfare delivery, while UPI transformed payments. Developing India’s own Covid vaccines and landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole demonstrated PM Modi’s vision of a scientifically capable, self-reliant Atmanirbhar Bharat. Private space participation and work in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology carry forward the vision celebrated in the resolution: technology improving lives while expanding national possibilities.”

The resolution highlights Modi’s ability to give India direction through global upheavals. “During Covid, he united the country, backed domestic vaccine development and enabled rapid vaccination. During the West Asia crisis, timely decisions and energy security measures helped India withstand disruption. His leadership combined immediate responses with capabilities built over years, giving the country resilience and confidence in difficult times.”

The resolution cited the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strikes and the 2025 Operation Sindoor as national security red lines established under Modi. “The resolution places these alongside the removal of Article 370, One Rank One Pension and creation of the Chief of Defence Staff’s post. Action against Maoist terrorism and peace efforts in the Northeast bring out leadership combining national resolve with development, stability and public trust,” the statement said.

The resolution links India’s rising stature with Modi’s ability to build cooperation across divisions. “Consensus at G20 and BRICS, advocacy for the Global South and the African Union’s G20 inclusion reflect his diplomatic leadership. Vaccine Maitri demonstrated how India’s capabilities could serve others. Honours from 36 countries underline the international regard accompanying PM Modi and India’s growing influence and contribution to shared solutions,” it stated.

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Modi’s vision, it said, “unites development, cultural confidence and environmental responsibility. Climate action progressed from Gujarat’s dedicated department to renewable energy expansion and international partnerships. Yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla’s consecration strengthened India’s connection with its heritage. The resolution culminates in renewed commitment to his vision of collective effort towards a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047,” it stated.

Modi’s approach to disaster management was also hailed Tuesday. Gujarat was recovering from the devastating Bhuj earthquake that struck just months before Modi became Chief Minister. He set a three-year recovery target and a move towards mitigation. An Institute of Seismological Research was established in 2003.

As Prime Minister, he released the country’s first National Disaster Management Plan in 2016. He articulated a 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction at the Asian Ministerial Conference in New Delhi, calling for technology and mobile-based warnings, wider risk coverage and greater international cooperation. The government’s focus also moved to early warnings and ‘zero casualty’. A multi-hazard early warning system was launched under Modi’s tenure and the India Meteorological Department has been providing district-level, impact-based and risk-based warnings while an indigenous multi-hazard decision support system has been operational since 2023.

At the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019, India also launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which today has 59 member countries and 13 partner organisations. India has also deployed search and rescue teams at disaster sites, notably in Nepal in 2015 and 2026, in Turkiye and Syria after the 2023 earthquake.