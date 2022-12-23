scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Cabinet approves revision in OROP

The revision would be applicable to all retired defence personnel up to June 30, 2019, but not including those who too pre-mature retirement till July 1, 2014.

orop revisionThe benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners. (Representative/Express file photo by Pavan Khengre)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a revision in the pensions paid to retired defence personnel and their families under One Rank One Pension (OROP) at an annual additional expenditure of Rs.8,450 crore and arrears of Rs.23,638 crore.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved the increase that would be applicable from July 1, 2019.

orop Rank wise likely estimated increase (in rupees) in service pension under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019. (Photo: PIB)

“Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service,” a government statement said.

The revision would be applicable to all retired defence personnel up to June 30, 2019, but not including those who too pre-mature retirement till July 1, 2014. The government said the revision would benefit over 25.13 lakh pensioners, including 4.52 lakh more recent retirees, and their families.

“Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected.The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners,” the statement read.

The arrears would be paid in four half-yearly instalments, except for those who receive special, liberalised family pension and gallantry award winners, who will get it in one instalment.

The total arrears from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022 amounted to Rs.23,638 crore and this expenditure was “over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP”, the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

“The government took a historic decision to implement OROP for the defence forces personnel/family pensioners and issued policy letter on November 07, 2015 for revision of pension w.e.f.July 01, 2014. In the said policy letter, it was mentioned that in future, the pension would be re-fixed every 5 years. Approx. Rs 57,000 crore has been spent @Rs 7,123 crore per year in eight years in the implementation of OROP,” the statement read.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 09:08:34 pm
Next Story

Chips, chocolates and cigarettes — Here’s how Bengaluru Dunzoed in 2022

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close