Promoting oil palm farming to reviving North-eastern agri-marketing corp: A look at key Cabinet decisions announced today

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) and a slew of MoUs.

National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm

The Union Cabinet approved the implementation of the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crores with an aim to reduce import dependence on edible oils. This new centrally sponsored scheme will have a special focus on the Northeast region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The scheme is expected to benefit the oil palm farmers, increase capital investment, create employment generation, reduce the import dependence and also increase the income of the farmers.

The central government has also doubled the assistance from Rs 12,000 per ha to Rs 29,000 per ha to oil palm growers for planting material under the scheme.

To address the issue of shortage of planting material in the country, seed gardens will be provided assistance up to Rs 80 lakhs for 15 ha. in rest of India, and Rs 100 lakhs for 15 ha in Northeast and Andaman regions.

Revival of North Eastern Regional Agri Marketing Corp

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a package of Rs 77.45 crore for the revival of state-run North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMAC).

The move, according to the government, will help ensure remunerative price to the farmers of Northeast region for their products.

The package will also help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans namely providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds and fertilizer, post harvesting facilities in order to promote the products of NE farmers in the world market through participation in events, registration of GI products etc.

The implementation of revival of NERAMAC is also expected to generate direct or indirect employment for about 33,000 persons.

Cabinet approves trade MoU with Geneva-based centre

The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Permanent Mission of India to the WTO (PMI), Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and Centre for Trade and Economic Integration (CTEI) within The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.

The move will provide valuable academic and research opportunities to the employees of CTIL and the Department of Commerce in the field of international trade and investment law.

Cabinet approves ratification of global agreement on phase down of HFCs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for ratification of the Kigali Amendment for phase down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by India under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was adopted by the parties to the Montreal Protocol at its 28th meeting in Kigali, Rwanda in October, 2016.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for HFC phase down which is expected to prevent greenhouse gas emissions.

The phase down of HFCs is expected to prevent the emission of up to 105 million tonnes of carbondioxide equivalent of greenhouse gases, helping to avoid up to 0.5 degree Celsius of global temperature rise by 2100, while continuing to protect the ozone layer, officials said.

Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR and Switzerland-based research lab

The Union Cabinet has also approved a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland to strengthen the relation within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest. The MoU was signed in February 2021 by India.

The MoU, according to the government, will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of inter-national scientific and technological co-operation in fields of mutual-interest.

The Cabinet has also okayed an MoU signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India and the GARDP Foundation on Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Innovation to strengthen the relations within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

Cabinet approves India-US pact on cooperation in geology research

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a pact between India and the United States on cooperation in the field of geology.

The memorandum of understanding will provide an institutional mechanism between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Florida International University (FIU) on cooperation in the field of Geology.