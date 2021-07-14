DA hike, continuation of Ayush Mission and more: Key decisions approved by Union cabinet

The Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved the increase in the dearness allowance (DA) to central government employees and pensioners to 28 per cent from 17 per cent.

The hike in DA and dearness relief (DR) rates will be effective from July 1, 2021, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said while announcing a slew of decisions made by the Union Cabinet. The move, Thakur said, will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

Apart from the DA hike, Thakur also announced several other decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

Cabinet nod to continuation of Ayush Mission as centrally-sponsored Scheme

The Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS) for another five years till 2026.

The scheme would continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026, with a financial implication of Rs 4,607.30 crore to be spent during the period, Thakur announced.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press briefing on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press briefing on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (PTI)

The Union Minister also said that the scheme involves the expansion of the Ayush sector to promote the holistic health of Indians. He said under the scheme, old and traditional medicinal systems would be promoted and Ayush wellness centres, medical colleges, hospitals and dispensaries set up and upgraded.

Change in North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM)

The Cabinet also approved the change of nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

“Keeping in view the need, the proposal to change the nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) to North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIARMR) for imparting quality Education and Research in Ayurveda & Folk Medicine at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The consequential changes will also be carried out in the Memorandum of Association & Rules and Regulations,” a press release said.

The inclusion of Ayurveda within the mandate of the institute will be highly beneficial for the people of the Northeast for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda and folk medicine.

Extension of CSS for developing infrastructure for judiciary

With several courts still functioning on rented premises, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a five-year extension for a centrally-sponsored scheme for developing infrastructure for the judiciary, a statement said.

“Lack of residential accommodation to all the judicial officers also adversely affects their working and performance. The present government has remained sensitive to the needs of providing well equipped judicial infrastructure to subordinate judiciary to facilitate administration of justice in a manner that allows easy access and timely delivery of justice to all. Adequacy of judicial infrastructure is critical for reduction of pendency and backlog of cases in Courts,” it added.

The CSS for the development of infrastructure facilities for judiciary has been in operation since 1993-94.

Subsidies for Indian shipping companies in global tenders

The Union Cabinet also approved a scheme to provide Rs 1,624 crore over five years as a subsidy to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by ministries and CPSEs for import of government cargo.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (PTI)

The government in a release said that the scheme has the potential to generate employment. “Increase in Indian fleet will provide direct employment to Indian seafarers since Indian ships are required to employ only Indian seafarers,” an official release said.

Extension of RoSCTL scheme for textile exporters

Garment exporters will continue to get a rebate on state and central taxes and levies (RoSCTL) on their outward shipments as the government on Wednesday approved the extension of the RoSCTL scheme till March 2024. The move is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the labour-intensive textiles sector.

While announcing the scheme, Thakur said the move will strengthen the Indian textile industry to compete with foreign industries.

Special package for the livestock sector

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also announced the decision to revise and realign schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and implement them as part of the special livestock sector package over the next five years starting from 2021-22, in a bid to leverage an investment of Rs 54,618 crore.

“This package envisages the central government’s support amounting to Rs 9,800 crore over the duration of five years for leveraging a total investment of Rs 54,618 crore for five years,” an official statement said.

MoU between India and Denmark for cooperation in health sector

The Union Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministries of health of India and Denmark for cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

“The bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark,” an official press release said.

Extension of term of the Commission created under Article 340

The Cabinet also approved the extension by six months of the term of the Commission constituted to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within OBC in the Central List.

This is the eleventh extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution.