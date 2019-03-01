AIIMS at Manethi, mineral policy: A look at Cabinet decisions taken today

A Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a host of decisions, important among them being the setting up of a new AIIMS at Manethi in Haryana’s Rewari district and approving a national policy on software products and a new Mineral Policy 2019. The Cabinet also approved the promulgation of an Ordinance to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connection.

Here are the Cabinet decisions taken today:

Cabinet decision on enemy properties

The Cabinet approved laying down procedure and mechanism for monetisation of non-core assets of CPSEs and immovable enemy properties assets. Enemy property refers to the assets which were left behind by people who migrated to Pakistan or China and are no longer citizens of India.

Cabinet approves promulgation of ordinance to amend SEZ Act

Trusts now can approach the government to set up units in special economic zones as the Cabinet approved the promulgation of an ordinance for an amendment to the SEZ Act, 2005. The present provisions of the Act do not permit ‘trusts’ to set up units in SEZs. The amendment will also provide flexibility to the Central government to include ‘trusts’ in the definition of a ‘person’. This will facilitate investments in SEZs, a statement said.

Cabinet approves Rs 1,450 cr for share capital of RBI in NHB

The Union Cabinet approved Rs 1,450 crore for the share capital of Reserve Bank of India in the National Housing Bank. Subsequent to the payment of this amount to RBl, the subscribed capital of NHB shall stand transferred to and vested in the Central government. The National Housing Bank (NHB) has been set up to operate as the principal agency to promote housing finance institutions in India.

Cabinet approves setting up of AIIMS Manethi

The Union Cabinet approved setting up of a new AIIMS at Manethi in Rewari District, Haryana at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore. The new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B Sc (nursing) seats. It will have 15 to 20 super specialty departments and 750 hospital beds, including emergency/ trauma beds, Ayush beds, private and ICU specialty and super specialty beds.

Cabinet approves National policy for software products

The Cabinet approved a national policy on software products that aims to position India as a hub for software products development and creating 65 lakh jobs by 2025. “India’s IT revenue is USD 168 billion but most of it is services. Software product component is less, it is just USD 7.1 billion. Most of the software products are imported. The software product policy is designed to make India a big centre of software products by 2025,” IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the Cabinet briefing.

Cabinet approves Aadhaar ordinance

The Cabinet approved the promulgation of an ordinance to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank account and procuring mobile phone connection. The ordinance will now give the effect to the changes in the Aadhaar Act such as giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

Cabinet clears transfer of Air India’s loans

As a precursor to the sale of Air India, the Cabinet approved setting up of a special purpose vehicle — Air India Assets Holding– to transfer Rs 29,464 crore worth loans of the national carrier and its four subsidiaries.

Cabinet clears amendment to Article 370 clause for SC, ST quota

The government on Thursday gave its nod to the promulgation of an ordinance for giving reservation benefits to SCs and STs in Jammu and Kashmir by amending a clause of the contentious Article 370, which gives special status to the state.

Cabinet approves National Mineral Policy 2019

The Cabinet approved the National Mineral Policy 2019 which will “lead to sustainable mining sector development” in future, while addressing the issues of project affected persons, especially those residing in tribal areas, according to an official statement. “The 2019 policy proposes to grant the status of industry to mining activity to boost the financing of mining for the private sector and for acquisitions of mineral assets in other countries by the private sector,” the statement said.