Cabinet approves leasing out three major airports, hikes paddy MSP

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all kharif crops for 2019-20 season besides giving its nod to the Wage Code Bill, which provides for the setting of a national minimum wage.

Advertising

The Wage Code Bill, which will subsume 44 labour laws, will allow the Centre to fix minimum wages for certain sectors, including railways and mines, while the states would be free to set minimum wages for other categories of employment.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for leasing out of three airports — Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru — of Airports Authority of India through Public Private Partnership.

Here are the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet:

* The Cabinet decision raises MSP for paddy from Rs 1,750 per quintal to Rs 1,815. Besides paddy, the Centre has approved an increase in MSP of 13 other crops including corn, peanut and pigeon pea.

Advertising

* The MSP for jowar has been increased by Rs 120 per quintal and ragi by Rs 253 per quintal. MSP of tur, moong and urad pulses also have been raised by Rs 215, Rs 75 and Rs 100 respectively for the 2019-20 crop season. In addition, medium cotton MSP has been raised by Rs 105 quintal and long cotton MSP by Rs 100 a quintal.

* Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the MoU between India and Maldives for the establishment of passenger and cargo services by sea.

* Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Morocco for developing, promoting and strengthening mutual cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries.