Extension of Metro corridor at GIFT City in Gujarat approved; move aimed at benefitting MNCs, institutes

Extended corridor expected to benefit approximately 23,702 passengers in 2029 and approximately 58,059 passengers in 2041, according to a govt statement

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 07:08 PM IST
ahmedabad metro, gift city metro, gujarat metro,As of now, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has a network of 68.28km, with a daily ridership of 1.60 lakh. (File photo)
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the Metro corridor between Ahmedabad and GIFT City at a cost of Rs 1,067.35 crore.

In a statement, the government said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation’s extension of the North-South corridor from Gift City to Shahpur. With three elevated stations, the new corridor will cover 3.33 km and take about four years to complete, it said.

“This extended corridor is expected to benefit approximately 23,702 passengers in 2029 and approximately 58,059 passengers in 2041. This corridor will strengthen connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT region. Major multinational companies, educational institutions, and commercial centers located along the proposed route will directly benefit,” the statement said.

It added that the project was likely to create around 1,000 jobs in the construction phase and another 250 post construction in the form of operations and maintenance.

“This project will generate a significant number of direct employment opportunities, equivalent to the number mentioned above. Additionally, other activities will generate indirect employment for even more people,” it said.

As of now, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has a network of 68.28km, with a daily ridership of 1.60 lakh.

