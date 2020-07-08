Extension of EPF contribution, distribution of free food grains: Cabinet decisions today

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of schemes. The announcements were made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of schemes. The announcements were made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File)

From extending the scheme for distribution of free food grains to making EPF support for businesses and workers applicable till August, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of schemes to ease the woes of those hit due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Cabinet has approved the extension of the scheme where government pays contributions of employee and employers till August.” The extension of the benefit will provide a liquidity relief to 3.67 lakh establishments and 72.22 lakh employees.

Javadekar said that the decision has been taken to facilitate more take-home salary for employees and give relief to employers in payment of PF dues.

Here are the other key decisions made by the Cabinet:

👉 The Cabinet approved extension of distributing free grains and pulses under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Awas Yojna (PMGKAY) for five more months, till November. Javedkar said Rs 1.49 lakh crore will be spent on giving free food grain, pulses to 81 crore people till November. “PMGKY aims to provide a safety net to the poor and vulnerable who had been hit the hardest by the pandemic,” he said.

Javadekar said so far about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April, 74.75 crore in May and about 64.72 crore in June 2020.

👉 Development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants/poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban has also been approved by the Cabinet. Under this scheme, existing vacant government funded housing complexes to be converted to ARHCs. Javedkar said intially 3 lakh beneficiaries will be covered.

👉 Cabinet approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore for three Public Sector General Insurance Companies – Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd & United India Insurance Company Ltd (including Rs 2500 crore infused in FY 2019-20).

👉 The government also allowed 7.4 crore poor women to avail of three free LPG cylinders till September. Previously, they were to avail of this quota between April and June. Rs 13,500 crore has been allotted for this scheme.

👉 Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Cabinet also approved Rs 1 lakh crore fund to improve infrastructure and logistics in the agriculture sector.

