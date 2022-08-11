Union Cabinet clears PMAY (Urban) till Dec 2024

August 11, 2022 12:36:23 am
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the housing ministry for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Modi government’s flagship ‘housing for all scheme’, up till December 31, 2024.
The Cabinet said financial assistance is to be provided for the completion of already sanctioned 122.69-lakh pucca houses till March 31, 2022.
The scheme covers all urban areas of the country, including all statutory towns, as per Census 2011 and towns notified subsequently, including notified planning/development areas.
The continuation of the scheme based on the requests of states/UTs up to December 31, 2024, will help in completing the already sanctioned houses under beneficiary-led construction (BLC), affordable housing in partnership (AHP) and In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) verticals, it added.
