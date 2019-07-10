Centre declares pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice outlawed

The government on Wednesday declared pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as outlawed for its alleged anti-national activities, news agency PTI reported.

In a meeting, the Union Cabinet decided to ban SFJ under provision 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, said an official of the home ministry.

The Centre took the decision to call the association unlawful after consultation with state governments, including Punjab, news agency ANI reported.

The US-based SFJ pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. It openly supports the cause of Khalistan and its primary objective is to establish an “independent and sovereign country” in Punjab, the official said.

Several Sikh bodies have over a period of time raised alarm over the secessionist activities of SFJ. It poses a challenge to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, officials said.

— With inputs from agencies