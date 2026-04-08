Union Cabinet approves Rs 13,038-crore Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project – check route

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 Project: The Union Cabinet has approved Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project. This new infrastructure project is expected to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, lower vehicular emissions and enhance mobility. The project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a joint venture of Government of India and Government of Rajasthan.
“The project is aligned with the Rajasthan TOD Policy-2025, proposed UMTA reforms, and national sustainable urban transport objectives,” the government said in a release.
The 41-km-long Jaipur Metro Project Phase 2 will connect Prahladpura and Todi Mod. Once completed, the metro network will provide seamless connectivity to major locations in the city including Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar.
The project is planned along the north-south corridor and will comprise 36 stations. Of these, 34 stations will be elevated, while 2 will be underground.
Jaipur Metro Phase 2 Project: Interchange facility
The Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project work includes underground stations at the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city. It will have direct interchange with phase 1 at Khasa Kothi.
“Jaipur Metro Phase-2 has undergone comprehensive appraisal at multiple levels, including Inter-Ministerial Consultation, Network Planning Group review and Public Investment Board evaluation. The project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) which is more than threshold (>14%), indicating strong socio-economic viability.
Funding is structured through equity support from the Government of India and Government of Rajasthan, subordinate debt and multilateral financing, in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017,” the government said in a release.
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Jaipur Metro Project Phase 1
The Phase 1 corridor of Jaipur Metro runs from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar, covering 11.64 km and 11 stations, linking major residential and commercial hubs with the city’s central business district i.e. Heritage Walled City. It records an average daily ridership of around 60,000 passengers.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More