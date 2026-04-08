Union Cabinet approves Rs 13,038-crore Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project – check route

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project has been approved with an outlay of Rs 13,038 crore (Image: Jaipur Metro)

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 Project: The Union Cabinet has approved Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project. This new infrastructure project is expected to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, lower vehicular emissions and enhance mobility. The project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a joint venture of Government of India and Government of Rajasthan.

“The project is aligned with the Rajasthan TOD Policy-2025, proposed UMTA reforms, and national sustainable urban transport objectives,” the government said in a release.

Jaipur Metro Project Phase 2: Route

The 41-km-long Jaipur Metro Project Phase 2 will connect Prahladpura and Todi Mod. Once completed, the metro network will provide seamless connectivity to major locations in the city including Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar.