Instant triple talaq to be a crime now as Union Cabinet approves Ordinance

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs the press after the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Express Photo/File) Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs the press after the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Express Photo/File)

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence on Wednesday. The step was taken after the government failed to pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, in the Rajya Sabha during the recent monsoon session.

On the last day of the monsoon session, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had deferred the Bill till the Winter Session, citing the lack of “consensus” in the House. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last December.

The triple talaq bill aims to ‘set aside’ the centuries-old practice of instant divorce or talaq-e-biddat by men. It provides for three years imprisonment and a fine for divorcing a woman by uttering “talaq” three times in quick succession. In August, the Cabinet approved inclusion of a provision to allow the magistrate to grant bail to men accused of giving instant triple talaq to their wives.

The amendments came after the Supreme Court on August 22 last year struck down the practice of triple talaq, calling it unconstitutional. In a landmark 3-2 verdict, the top court found the practice un-Islamic and “arbitrary”, and disagreed that triple talaq was an integral part of religious practice.

