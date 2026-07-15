Cabinet okays new urea policy. What changes?

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026), a new framework to encourage investment in gas-based urea manufacturing units and increase domestic production.

The government, in a press release, said the policy aims to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The new policy introduces several changes over the earlier New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012., whose investment window ended in October 2019.

Key features of the policy

The new policy separates fixed and variable costs in the pricing framework. It introduces a return on equity (RoE) band with a minimum of 12% and a maximum of 16%. It also addresses foreign exchange risk by converting fixed costs into rupees after four years based on the prevailing exchange rate.