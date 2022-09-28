Union Cabinet approves 3-month extension for PMGKAY

The government Wednesday announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another three months till December 2022. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the government said, “At a time when the world is battling with the effects of Covid on its decline and insecurity due to various reasons, India has been successfully maintaining food security for its vulnerable sections while taking necessary steps to keep availability and affordability for common man.”

“Recognising that people have gone through a difficult period of pandemic, Govt has decided to extend PMGKAY for a period of three months so that poor and vulnerable sections of society are supported for the forthcoming major festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, Milad-un-nabi, Deepawali, Chhath pooja, Gurunanak dev Jayanti, Christmas, etc. which they can celebrate with great gaiety and community for festivities.

“With a view to ensuring this, Govt. has approved this extension of PMGKAY for three months, so that they continue to enjoy the benefits of easy availability of foodgrains without any financial distress,” said the statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

Briefing media persons on Cabinet decisions, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet has approved the 7th phase of the PMGKAY for three months (October-December 2022).

Thakur said a total amount of Rs 3.45 lakh crore has been spent on all six phases of the PMGKAY so far. In the 7th phase of the PMGKAY, Rs 44,762 crore will be spent, he said, adding that 122 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain will be distributed among 80 crore beneficiaries across the country.

The government launched the PMGKAY in 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19. Under the scheme, free foodgrains at the rate of 5kg per person per month are provided to eligible beneficiaries of the NFSA (National Food Security Act). The 6th phase of the PMGKAY is set to end on September 30, 2022. However, days before the deadline, the government extended the scheme for another three months.

The decision assumes significance in view of ensuing assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP is in power. The free ration scheme is widely considered an important factor in the BJP’s win in the recently held state assembly elections, especially the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls held earlier this year.