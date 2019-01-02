Union cabinet approves committee to safeguard identity, heritage of Assamese people

The setting up of the committee is thus likely to help fulfill long-pending demands of Bodos, a tribe in Assam. (AP File Photo/ Representational)

The Union cabinet Wednesday decided to set up a high-level committee for implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord and measures envisaged in the Memorandum of Settlement, 2003.

The Clause 6 of Assam Accord states that the central government will come up with Constitutional, legislative and administrative measures to safeguard, protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

The committee formed by the Union cabinet will now hold discussions with all stakeholders and assess the required quantum of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese. It will also assess the requirement of measures to be taken to protect Assamese and other local languages of Assam, reservation in employment under the state government and other measures in accordance with Clause 6.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will separately issue composition and terms of reference of the said committee. The setting up of the committee is thus likely to help fulfil long-pending expectations of the Assamese people.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Bodo Museum-cum-language and cultural study centre, and modernisation of the existing All India Radio station and Doordarshan Kendra at Kokrajhar. It has renamed a superfast train passing through BTAD as ARONAI Express. Relevant ministries will now put in their efforts to implement these decisions.