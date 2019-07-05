Sitharaman says Railways need Rs 50 lakh crore till 2030, bats for PPP to develop infrastructure

Toggle Menu
In her budget speech at the Parliament today, Sitharaman said that Railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030.

She endorsed that a PPP would be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services for railway projects to boost the connectivity. (Representational Image)

Focusing on better rail connectivity across the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed public private partnership (PPP) in the country’s largest public transporter. In her budget speech in Parliament today, Sitharaman said that Railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030.

She endorsed that a PPP would be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services for railway projects to boost the connectivity.

“Railways will be encouraged to invest in suburban railways through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enhance metro rail network through PPPs,” she said.

While specifying that the government envisions using rivers for cargo transportation, she said the move will also decongest roads and railways. She added that Railway stations modernisation will be launched this year.

Capital support from the budget for railways had also echoed in the interim Budget earlier this year, when the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had proposed Rs 64,587 crore in 2019-20. The Railways’ overall capital expenditure programme was Rs 1,58,658 crore.

-With PTI inputs

