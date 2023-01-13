scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6

The Union Budget is likely to be tabled on February 1, as per convention.

The Budget Session of Parliament will have 27 sittings over 66 days. (File Photo)
Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from January 31 and extend till April 6, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced Friday. The session will have 27 sittings over 66 days with a recess from February 14 to March 12. The Union Budget is likely to be tabled on February 1, as per convention.

“Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items,” Joshi tweeted.

“During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments,” he added.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
