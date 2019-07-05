Express daily briefing: Union Budget today; CWC meet for Rahul’s successor next week; and more

What to look for in Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget today

Advertising

After welfare measures in the interim Budget, how far will the full Budget be influenced by slow growth and lower than expected revenues? Here’s how to read the key variables that will indicate what is in store.

Notice to son, Vijayvargiya says PM is supreme, party can act

In first remarks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong disapproval of the conduct of his son Akash Vijayvargiya, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told The Indian Express the BJP should initiate action against his son because the “party is everything” and Modi is their “supreme leader”.

Advertising

Hunt for Rahul Gandhi’s successor: CWC meet next week

While the working committee is set to meet next week, there is still no clear frontrunner for the post of Congress president although several names have been doing the rounds. At least one senior leader told The Indian Express that a provisional president could be appointed and many believe veteran Mallikarjun Kharge fits the bill.

Editorial: The growth driver

For an economy in slowdown mode, the key to reviving the growth momentum is private investment, which is a function of the “animal spirits” of entrepreneurs. One must give credit to the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey for recognising this basic truth.

Jaipur: Internet curbs extended after violence over rape of 7-year-old

Three days after the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl, which triggered communal tension in Jaipur, the Congress government Thursday extended internet curbs by 24 hours to keep the “sensitive” situation under control. Police have detained at least three suspects for the rape.

Pakistan’s cases against Hafiz Saeed: Why India is unconvinced

On Wednesday, Pakistan lodged 23 cases on charges of terrorist financing and facilitation against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his aides. Its latest move has not impressed many in New Delhi. Why? Shubhajit Roy explains Pakistan’s action and India’s reaction.

World Cup 2019: Pakistan no longer unpredictable

Unlike Imran’s cornered tigers of ’92, Sarfraz’s boys didn’t have it in them to justify cricket’s famous dread ‘you never know with Pakistan’. Sriram Veera reports that the nostalgia-based hope has evaporated from cricket stadiums and Pak Twitter handles

And finally…

“It has all become a big tamasha. Now we have to leave…”

Bherulal’s house, at the epicentre of a national controversy after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a municipal officer with a cricket bat, will be demolished today.