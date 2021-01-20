scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

Union Budget an opportunity for central govt to show commitment to fighting air pollution: Experts

India’s air pollution problem has been complex due to the range of polluting sources at play, experts said. Even during the stringent lockdown in 2020, studies showed that out of the eight major polluting sources, only four were shut

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: January 20, 2021 11:52:14 pm
Union Budget, Air pollution, Air Quality, Union budget presentation, Centre for Policy Research, Finance Commission, indian Express newsThe budgets allocated under the National Clean Air Programme should be sustained and increased substantially, Dr Santosh Harish. (Representational)

With the Union budget set to be presented soon, experts have urged that it is time for the country to show her commitment towards the fight against pollution. Dr Santosh Harish, Fellow at Centre for Policy Research, said, “There is increasing demand to focus on areas where the Finance Commission grant for air quality improvement receives further support and the performance framework for receiving these grants is finalised at the earliest.

The budgets allocated under the National Clean Air Programme should be sustained and increased substantially, Dr Harish said at a webinar organised by Delhi-based climate communications initiative, Climate Trends, for a status check of the progress being made under India’s air pollution management efforts.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

India’s air pollution problem has been complex due to the range of polluting sources at play, experts said. Even during the stringent lockdown in 2020, studies showed that out of the eight major polluting sources, only four were shut — vehicles, industrial activity, brick kilns and construction activity. Power plants were still operational although at reduced capacity, while household cooking, open burning and diesel generators all added to ensure that even in the best case scenario, India’s background pollution levels ranged from 20-30 µg/m3.

Prof S N Tripathi, head of department of Civil Engineering at IIT Kanpur and nodal officer of the National Knowledge Network), which has been set up as an advisory board to guide central and state pollution control boards in implementing the National Clean Air Programme, said, “Since NCAP started in 2019, we are now one-fifth on its way. It is a five-year plan with a target to reduce 20-30 per cent of PM 2.5 and PM 10 by 2024, and the measures being taken now are aimed to increase accountability.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement