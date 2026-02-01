Live now

Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: ‘Real concern is whether growth will be accompanied by jobs’, says Shashi Tharoor ahead of Budget announcement

Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: At 11 am, India will be seeing its 80th Union Budget in action. Ahead of the budget, some seek tax relief, some want more focus on healthcare while others are pitching for reduced cost of education. 

union budget live updatesFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, at the Parliament premises before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27’ (PTI Photo)

India Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her ninth consecutive budget today, 13th budget of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.  At 11 am, India will be seeing its 80th Union Budget being presented in Parliament. Ahead of the budget, some are hoping for tax relief, some are expecting more focus on healthcare, while others are pitching for reduced cost of education.

Reactions have started to pour in: Ahead of the budget announcement, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that while the Economic Survey projects good economic growth, the real concern, especially for young people in this country, is whether that growth will be accompanied by jobs. “Jobless growth does not help anyone. We are therefore keen to see what kind of schemes are planned to generate more employment for the youth,” he said. Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian expressed concerns over being sidelooked. “Punjab is always kept behind. I don’t think they will do much even now, because Punjab is unique compared to the rest of India’s agriculture.”

Markets open on Sunday: This is the second time a Finance Minister is presenting the Union Budget on a Sunday — the first being delivered by Yashwant Sinha on February 28, 1999 (Sunday). India’s currency and debt markets will remain closed on Sunday, February 1, while equities will trade in a special session for the annual budget for the 2026-27 ‍financial ⁠year. Currency and debt markets will resume trade on Monday, February 2.

Feb 1, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: Tax Incentives for Future-Ready Growth

"In the upcoming Budget, there is an opportunity to accelerate India’s next phase of economic growth by enabling targeted tax concessions and concessional bank credit for investments in critical sectors such as Information Security, AI, R&D, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). In a rapidly evolving geopolitical and regulatory environment, including frameworks like the DPDP Act, such support will help businesses build resilient, compliant, and future-ready capabilities.

Additionally, for the SaaS sector, which faces inherent working capital challenges due to delayed client payments despite timely obligations to MSME and critical vendors, allowing a 45-day window from the start of the next quarter to pay the total GST due would significantly ease cash flow pressures. This will unlock liquidity that can be reinvested into innovation, expansion, and job creation," said - Mr. Nitin Singhal, Managing Director at Sinch India.

Feb 1, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: Access to long-term capital for investment in growth

Introduce tax incentives that encourage global players to invest in India through long-term capital investments. This shifts the focus away from debt or debt-like instruments, which typically result in cash outflows through interest payments and repayments, and instead promotes patient capital that stays within the country, strengthens domestic businesses, and supports sustained economic growth," says Mr. Nitin Singhal, Managing Director at Sinch India.

Feb 1, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates:Opposition leaders stage protest inside Parliament premises ahead of Budget presentation

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, stage protest inside Parliament premises ahead of Budget presentation.

Feb 1, 2026 10:49 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: 'PM Modi is pretending to be a saint after selling the country', says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Ahead of Budget announcement, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “What will they do in the Budget? They have already exhausted the nation’s finances. Now, PM Modi is pretending to be a saint after selling the country.”


Feb 1, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: 'I hope the Union Budget does not focus on election-going states', says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Ahead of Budget announcement, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Firstly, I’d like to congratulate her (Nirmala Sitharaman) because this is her ninth consecutive budget as a woman finance minister. I hope the Union Budget does not focus on election-going states. As I have said earlier, I don’t want to see a finance minister wearing a Tamil Nadu handloom weave, speaking in Bengali or Malayalam in bits and pieces, and announcing policies for Assam tea gardens simply because the focus is on election-bound states. That would be unfair to the larger section of Indians who are facing inflationary challenges.

Feb 1, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: 'This will be an extraordinary Budget', says Union MoS Railways, V. Somanna

On Union Budget, Union MoS Railways, V. Somanna said,"...Railways is the growth engine of modern India, it is the strong pillar of Viksit Bharat. PM Modi aims to focus on every sector...This will be an extraordinary Budget..."

Feb 1, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: 'This government of Prime Minister Modi works mainly to benefit select people, capitalists and industrialists', says RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari

Ahead of the budget, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Today for the second time the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday. Every time, common people have only been left disappointed. This government of Prime Minister Modi works mainly to benefit select people, capitalists and industrialists."

Feb 1, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: 'I have been observing for the past 10 years that budgets are framed for traders, industrialists, and the wealthy', says MP Sanjay Raut

Ahead of the budget, MP Sanjay Raut said, “A budget comes every year, it has to. When the budget process begins, people across the country, the middle class, the poor, farmers, and workers, have expectations from it. The common people hope for some relief, but that does not happen. I have been observing for the past 10 years that budgets are framed for traders, industrialists, and the wealthy. As for the poor, there are only announcements made in their name. Once again today, we will see what kind of budget Nirmala ji presents.”

Feb 1, 2026 10:14 AM IST
'What expectations can we have from the budget being presented by the govt from whom we don't have any expectations?', says Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 presentation, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said," What expectations can we have from the budget being presented by the govt from whom we don't have any expectations?... In the last few budgets we have seen, it was for only 5% of the people. The govt should assess if it has fulfilled all the promises it had made."

Feb 1, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says 'Budget will be another step towards making India a Viksit Bharat

Ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 presentation, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Have faith. The goal with which the Govermment has been working for the last 11 years, to make this Viksit Bharat - since 2014 all Budgets have been the steps towards that goal. This Budget too will be another step towards making India a Viksit Bharat..."

Feb 1, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: 'It will be a historic budget', says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Ahead of the Union Budget announcement, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "It will be a historic budget. The PM's 'Reform Express' will move forward speedily towards Viksit Bharat."

Feb 1, 2026 09:59 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Dy CM says Budget expected to be focused around women, farmers, youth, and workers

Ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 presentation, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chandra Bairwa says, “Since the time PM Narendra Modi took charge of the country, the Budgets that have been presented have focused on the development of Rajasthan, catering to every section and every sector. Even today, we expect a very good budget in the interest of women, farmers, youth, and workers, and we hope that Rajasthan too will receive more beneficial initiatives and gifts.”

Feb 1, 2026 09:54 AM IST

Ahead of the budget announcement, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that while the Economic Survey projects good economic growth, the real concern, especially for young people in this country, is whether that growth will be accompanied by jobs.

“We are all looking forward to hearing what the Finance Minister has to tell us. The Economic Survey projects good economic growth, but the real concern, especially for young people in this country, is whether that growth will be accompanied by jobs. Jobless growth does not help anyone. We are therefore keen to see what kind of schemes are planned to generate more employment for the youth..."

Feb 1, 2026 09:52 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her ninth consecutive budget this year.

Ahead of the budget, some are hoping for tax relief, some are expecting more focus on healthcare, while others are pitching for reduced cost of education.

