Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to present budget tomorrow | Industry’s key expectations

On Tuesday, January 27, the Halwa ceremony was held at the Budget Press in North Block. (Image generated using AI)

Budget 2026 India Live Updates: As the Union Budget 2026 is set to be presented on Sunday, February 1, industry stakeholders across sectors have begun outlining their expectations from the government, hoping the budget will address pressing economic priorities and growth challenges. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth Union Budget in Parliament, a significant milestone as the government prepares to lay out its fiscal roadmap for the coming year.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 28, 2026, and will continue until April 2, 2026. The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, divided into two phases with 13 sittings in the first part and 17 sittings in the second part.

Story continues below this ad Halwa ceremony before budget: On Tuesday, January 27, the Halwa ceremony was held at the Budget Press in North Block. The ceremony marks the final stage of the budget preparation process for the Union Budget 2026-27. At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was accompanied by the Secretaries of all the Departments under the Ministry of Finance and other senior officers involved in Budget preparation. Live Updates Jan 31, 2026 03:25 PM IST Budget 2026 Live Updates | Hotel sector Deepak Chhabra, Founder – Holy Hotels said: "As we look ahead to the Union Budget 2026, the online hotel and alternative accommodation booking ecosystem is expected to receive targeted tax relief to further strengthen India’s domestic and destination-led travel growth. The sector is seeking meaningful GST rationalisation on hotel room tariffs, along with restoration or introduction of input tax credit benefits and simpler compliance norms for small and mid-sized accommodation providers. Such measures can deliver an effective 5–10% reduction in overall tax burden, helping lower room prices by ₹300–₹700 per night for travellers while improving margins and sustainability for operators. This will be especially impactful for budget and mid-scale properties and for homestays and BnBs across Tier-II and Tier-III cities. As a travel-tech platform like Holy Hotels, focused on simplifying hotel and BnB bookings and preparing to expand into flight bookings, we also expect continued government support for digital travel platforms, integrated booking ecosystems, and skill development across tourism services. A future-ready budget that combines tax relief, digital infrastructure investment, and tourism-focused incentives will enhance customer choice, improve transparency, and make travel more accessible for Indian travellers.” Jan 31, 2026 03:22 PM IST Budget 2026 Live Updates | Tech Manufacturing sector Shishir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Oakter said: "We at Oakter expect the Union Budget 2026–27 to strengthen India’s ambition to become a global hub for original design manufacturing and electronics innovation, not just assembly-led production. For companies building products from concept to scale in India, the priority must be design-linked incentives, deeper component localisation, and easier access to working capital. Expanding and refining PLI support for ODM-led manufacturing, alongside targeted incentives for batteries, power electronics, IoT hardware, and semiconductor-linked supply chains, will significantly improve global competitiveness. The Budget should also focus on lowering the cost of manufacturing through stable GST structures, faster input tax credits, and infrastructure support for automated factories. This will enable Indian manufacturers to move up the value chain, create IP-driven products for global markets, and position India as a trusted source of world-class, innovation-led electronics manufacturing." Jan 31, 2026 03:21 PM IST Budget 2026 Live Updates | Jewellery sector Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director & Director Of C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers said:"India’s gems and jewellery sector is navigating the dual pressure of elevated gold and silver prices and slowing volume growth, making the Union Budget a timely opportunity to restore momentum through pragmatic reforms. My recommendations in an unbiased productive manner are- First, a reduction in gold import duty to 3 percent which would immediately ease cost pressures on an essential product consumed across income segments, while reviving livelihoods across the value chain from goldsmiths to manufacturers. And second, offering a greater transparency through the publication of gold bar numbers on accessible customs department portals, enabling verification of duty-paid imports and strengthening formal compliance. Another important area in these turbulent lower sales turnovers for the jewellery industry is permitting more beneficial inventory management as current high gold & silver rates have in many cases inflated inventory values thereby mandating income tax on notional values. Unprecedented world events are impacting many small & medium jewellery businesses (manufacturing & distribution) making higher capital requirements, interest costs, lower income thus adversely impacting manufacturing activity." Jan 31, 2026 03:19 PM IST Budget 2026 Live Updates | Real Estate sector Deepak Chhabra, Founder of 77 Pillar (Real Estate Platform) said: "The Indian real estate sector continues to be driven by strong end-user demand across residential and commercial segments, supported by urbanisation, infrastructure spending and improved access to housing finance. From Union Budget 2026, the industry expects meaningful tax relief for homebuyers, especially an increase in the current ₹2 lakh annual deduction on home-loan interest under Section 24(b) and a separate housing-linked deduction beyond the existing ₹1.5 lakh limit under Section 80C. Such measures can translate into annual tax savings of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per homebuyer and improve effective housing affordability by nearly 10–15%. Alongside tax reforms, a transparent policy framework that strengthens buyer protection, ensures timely project delivery, and simplifies compliance through digitisation will be crucial. A balanced approach that safeguards homebuyers while enabling credible developers to scale will allow real estate to contribute more strongly to employment generation and long-term economic growth.” Jan 31, 2026 03:15 PM IST Budget 2026 Live Updates | Health and Wellness Shivam Hingorani, Founder, Ace blend said: "A big win last year was seeing significant GST reduction in the nutrition space. With our upcoming Union Budget, we hope to see this momentum build with stronger and more efficient compliance and certification frameworks. This will make it much easier for consumers to trust science-backed nutrition brands. The wellness industry is projected to cross USD 370 billion by 2028 in India. This is a clear reflection of India becoming a health-conscious country, making the budget a key opportunity for us to create more meaningful impact on public health. By aligning innovation with clear regulatory standards, everyone wins." Jan 31, 2026 03:14 PM IST Budget 2026 Live Updates | Crypto sector Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch said: "India’s VDA ecosystem is at a pivotal stage, with growing adoption across the country. However, the current tax framework presents challenges for retail participants by taxing transactions without recognising losses, creating friction rather than fairness. A reduction in TDS on VDA transactions from 1% to 0.01% could improve liquidity, ease compliance, and enhance transparency while preserving transaction traceability. Raising the TDS threshold to ₹5 lakh would help protect small investors from disproportionate impact. Introduced in 2022 as a stand-in for regulation at that time, VDA taxation has since been complemented by strong oversight from FIU-IND and improved compliance. This Budget presents a great opportunity to revisit the framework in a manner beneficial to both investors and the government. We remain hopeful that the government will recognize this gap and consider reviewing the current framework soon."

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd