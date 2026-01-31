Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to present budget tomorrow | Industry’s key expectations

Deepak Chhabra, Founder – Holy Hotels said: "As we look ahead to the Union Budget 2026, the online hotel and alternative accommodation booking ecosystem is expected to receive targeted tax relief to further strengthen India’s domestic and destination-led travel growth. The sector is seeking meaningful GST rationalisation on hotel room tariffs, along with restoration or introduction of input tax credit benefits and simpler compliance norms for small and mid-sized accommodation providers.
Such measures can deliver an effective 5–10% reduction in overall tax burden, helping lower room prices by ₹300–₹700 per night for travellers while improving margins and sustainability for operators. This will be especially impactful for budget and mid-scale properties and for homestays and BnBs across Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
As a travel-tech platform like Holy Hotels, focused on simplifying hotel and BnB bookings and preparing to expand into flight bookings, we also expect continued government support for digital travel platforms, integrated booking ecosystems, and skill development across tourism services. A future-ready budget that combines tax relief, digital infrastructure investment, and tourism-focused incentives will enhance customer choice, improve transparency, and make travel more accessible for Indian travellers.”