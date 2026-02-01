‘Is Kerala not on India’s map?’: Pinarayi Vijayan slams Budget 2026 as key state demands vanish

Slamming the Union Budget, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has deliberately forgotten the fact that Kerala, too, is “on India’s map”. (Source: Express Archives)

The Union Budget for 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, did not consider the longstanding demands of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Slamming the Union Budget, Vijayan said Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has deliberately forgotten the fact that Kerala, too, is “on India’s map”.

“Long-standing demands of the state such as an AIIMS, high-speed corridors for railway development, and a special package for the development of the Vizhinjam port, have all been completely ignored,” he said.

While the BJP is hard-selling the slogan of “Vikasit Kerala under the Modi government” ahead of the Assembly elections, the state had expected major standalone projects to figure in the Budget. One key pending demand is an AIIMS, for which Kerala has already identified land in Kozhikode district.