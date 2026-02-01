‘Is Kerala not on India’s map?’: Pinarayi Vijayan slams Budget 2026 as key state demands vanish

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Union Budget for 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, did not consider the longstanding demands of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Slamming the Union Budget, Vijayan said Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has deliberately forgotten the fact that Kerala, too, is “on India’s map”.
“Long-standing demands of the state such as an AIIMS, high-speed corridors for railway development, and a special package for the development of the Vizhinjam port, have all been completely ignored,” he said.
While the BJP is hard-selling the slogan of “Vikasit Kerala under the Modi government” ahead of the Assembly elections, the state had expected major standalone projects to figure in the Budget. One key pending demand is an AIIMS, for which Kerala has already identified land in Kozhikode district.
A dedicated railway corridor has also been high on the state’s agenda, but found no mention, despite the Budget announcing seven such corridors. The state government had also sought a package for the second phase of the Vizhinjam seaport project. Although the finance minister announced three All India Institutes of Ayurveda, Kerala—despite its long tradition in this medicinal stream—did not figure in the proposal.
At the same time, the Budget proposed establishing a rare earth corridor connecting Kerala with other southern states. Last week, the Kerala government had announced plans for a similar corridor within the state, linking rare earth-rich southern coastal areas. The finance minister also proposed developing turtle trails along key nesting sites in the coastal regions of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala.
However, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar blamed the state government for failing to implement projects previously granted by the Centre. “Has Kerala implemented the projects given by the Centre. NDA has to come to power in Kerala to implement new projects. We are ready for a debate on development, and who works for the state and its people,” he said.
