Union Budget 2026: Fish caught by Indian fishing vessels in EEZ, high seas to be treated duty-free

“Landing of such fish on foreign port will be treated as export of goods. Safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and transshipment,” she said.

In a major boost to the fisheries sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of initiatives, including the integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars. She also announced that fish caught by Indian fishing vessels in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or on the high seas will be exempted from duty.

The minister also announced increasing the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing seafood products for export, from the current 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the FOB (Free on Board) value of the previous year’s export turnover.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said, “We will undertake initiatives … for integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars,…strengthen the fisheries value chain in coastal areas and enable market linkages involving start-ups and women-led groups together with Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.”