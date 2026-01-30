Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Jan Swasthya Abhiyan flags low spending as Budget session begins

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1, with the Budget Session running from January 28 to April 2. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: As the Union Budget 2026–27 approaches, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has claimed that the commitments made in the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 are not being met. The NHP promised public health spending of 2.5% of GDP by 2025, but it remains low at 1.15%. In this context, JSA released a demand letter endorsed by 350 organisations and individuals outlining urgent budget priorities.

Govt rejects Oppn demand for fresh debate on VB-G RAM G, SIR: The government has turned down the Opposition’s demand for fresh discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the employment guarantee legislation MNGREGA, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the Budget Session of Parliament starting on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said both matters were already debated at length in the previous session.

Story continues below this ad When is the Union Budget 2026? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget Session of Parliament will run from January 28 to April 2, with a recess between February 13 and March 9. Live Updates Jan 30, 2026 01:37 PM IST Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Economic Survey- Live entertainment sector surpassed Rs 10,000 cr in ’24 The live entertainment sector has made a strong recovery post-Covid-19, surpassing Rs 10,000 crore in 2024 and extending its impact to tourism and urban services, according to the Economic Survey for 2025-26 released on Thursday. The “Orange Economy” refers to the segment of the economy driven by creativity, culture and intellectual property. It includes activities where value is derived mainly from ideas, knowledge, artistic expression and cultural content. According to the Economic Survey, a significant portion of this economy is the concert sector, which involves large-scale live music and entertainment events, and also includes various associated value chains, such as ticketing, hospitality, travel, logistics, media production, advertising and local services, extending beyond just physical attendance at the events. ( Read more ) Jan 30, 2026 01:14 PM IST Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Almost all of India’s climate finance needs being met domestically, but not enough Lamenting the continued lack of international financial support for climate action in developing countries, India on Thursday said domestic financial resources were proving insufficient for its investment requirements for green transition. The Economic Survey presented to Parliament on Thursday said global capital markets were flush with funds, but very little money was being directed for climate action. And even that was being predominantly invested in developed countries or China. Developing countries, excluding China, were getting just about 15 per cent of international climate finance, it said. “The core challenge is not a shortage of global capital , but a structural misalignment between abundant liquidity and risk appetite,” the Survey said. ( Read more )

