Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Govt rejects Oppn demand for fresh debate on VB-G RAM G, SIR

Jan 27, 2026 06:21 PM IST

Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Insurance sector seeks tax parity, micro-insurance push and higher relief for seniors

India’s insurance sector enters Union Budget 2026 on the back of strong reforms in 2025 but continues to grapple with low penetration at 3.7%, far below the global average of 7%. With premiums at Rs 11.2 lakh crore in FY24, the focus is on expanding coverage among the ‘missing middle’ and rural populations.

Key expectations include tax parity for annuities by aligning them with NPS, exempting TDS on retirement payouts and creating a uniform tax framework for traditional insurance products and ULIPs. Higher premium deductions are also sought to support home and MSME insurance.

A major thrust is expected on micro-insurance, including stamp duty exemptions for low-value rural products, wider use of PMJJBY-like models and stronger distribution through MFIs, NGOs and CSCs. The sector also seeks budgetary support for AI-driven fraud detection, cybersecurity upgrades, and capacity building within regulators.

Other demands include increasing the Section 80D deduction for senior citizens’ health insurance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, promoting parametric insurance for farmers and MSMEs, mandating group health cover in MSMEs, strengthening motor claims infrastructure and easing bancassurance norms.

Overall, the industry expects Budget 2026 to focus on affordability, access and trust, separate protection from savings-linked tax benefits, and advance composite licensing, helping move India closer to the goal of “Insurance for All by 2047.”