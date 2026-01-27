Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Govt rejects Oppn demand for fresh debate on VB-G RAM G, SIR

The Chairman & Managing Director of Zen Technologies Ashok Atluri says AI is already part of India’s defence ecosystem but lacks scale, integration and true indigenisation. He urges Budget 2026 to prioritise IDDM-compliant, mission-grade AI trained on Indian operational data and resilient in contested environments. Key focus areas should include AI-enabled simulators, wargaming platforms, digital twins and autonomous training systems to shorten training cycles, cut costs and ensure ownership of algorithms and IP. He also calls for stronger public-private partnerships through assured procurement, long-term capability programmes and operational testbeds to turn domestic innovation into credible national security capability.
India Union Budget 2026-27 Expectations Live Updates: The government has turned down the Opposition’s demand for fresh discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the employment guarantee legislation MNGREGA, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the Budget Session of Parliament starting on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said both matters were already debated at length in the previous session.
Oppn wants to talk US tariffs, air pollution: Rijiju said opposition members raised several issues, including electoral roll revision, US tariffs on Indian goods, foreign policy, air pollution, the state of the economy, and social media restrictions for young teens.
When is the Union Budget 2026? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget Session of Parliament will run from January 28 to April 2, with a recess between February 13 and March 9.
India’s insurance sector enters Union Budget 2026 on the back of strong reforms in 2025 but continues to grapple with low penetration at 3.7%, far below the global average of 7%. With premiums at Rs 11.2 lakh crore in FY24, the focus is on expanding coverage among the ‘missing middle’ and rural populations.
Key expectations include tax parity for annuities by aligning them with NPS, exempting TDS on retirement payouts and creating a uniform tax framework for traditional insurance products and ULIPs. Higher premium deductions are also sought to support home and MSME insurance.
A major thrust is expected on micro-insurance, including stamp duty exemptions for low-value rural products, wider use of PMJJBY-like models and stronger distribution through MFIs, NGOs and CSCs. The sector also seeks budgetary support for AI-driven fraud detection, cybersecurity upgrades, and capacity building within regulators.
Other demands include increasing the Section 80D deduction for senior citizens’ health insurance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, promoting parametric insurance for farmers and MSMEs, mandating group health cover in MSMEs, strengthening motor claims infrastructure and easing bancassurance norms.
Overall, the industry expects Budget 2026 to focus on affordability, access and trust, separate protection from savings-linked tax benefits, and advance composite licensing, helping move India closer to the goal of “Insurance for All by 2047.”
Aditya Sesh, the founder & MD of Basiz, says the government has laid a strong foundation for agricultural liquidity through e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, GST rationalisation and interest subvention. He adds that the next budget must focus on scaling adoption among small and marginal farmers by increasing allocations for micro-warehouses, cold storage and post-harvest infrastructure, along with farmer awareness and training via FPOs, to prevent distress sales.
Aditya Banerjee, Managing Director, B. Braun India & MTaI member said, “While over the last few years, the Govt of India has increased the allocation for healthcare in its budget, the continued prioritization on capacity building has often left public healthcare facilities with insufficient funds to deliver adequate services to the large number of patients that they serve. A deliberate shift in the public procurement criteria, from the lowest upfront price (L1) to the best long‑term value for the overall healthcare system (V1), is essential for delivering better patient outcomes for every Rupee spent, while also helping avoid the spiralling healthcare budgets, that today are becoming unsustainable in many developed economies of the world, despite their significantly smaller populations."
NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar has urged the government to make AI and digital education more affordable by cutting GST on verified digital learning programmes from 18% to 5%, arguing this would boost access, adoption and scalability of skilling initiatives.
He also called for raising education spending to 6% of GDP, with a focus on digital infrastructure, public–private skilling partnerships and underserved regions.
Meanwhile, IDP Education highlighted the need for stronger financial support and scholarships to help students pursue international education.
Regional Director Piyush Kumar said targeted policy support in the Union Budget 2026 would enable students from all economic backgrounds to access global universities and improve long-term employability.
A “fair access” to credit, an export risk equalisation fund to compensate micro exporters impacted by sudden tariff hikes, temporary duty drawback enhancement and interest relief during tariff shocks — these are some of the measures being sought by representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the Finance Ministry in the upcoming Union Budget for 2026-27.
The MSMEs have also sought reasonable compliance norms from the government, seeking higher exemption thresholds under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and a single simplified GST return for micro units.
Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) contributes up to 42% of the country’s total tax collections in recent years. But while it has ensured steady revenue for the Government, the framework has grown increasingly complex, characterised by nuanced provisions, multiple sections, varied rates, and procedural frictions.
For businesses, this translates to cash‑flow strain, compliance hurdles, and constant reconciliation cycles. Hence, rationalising TDS and addressing system‑level issues is essential to improve both liquidity and compliance outcomes across the industry.
In September 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on India Inc at an industry summit to put money into expanding their capacities, asking “what’s stopping you” from investing. That quarter, India’s real GDP growth rate more than halved to 6.3% — now revised to 6% — after the post-Covid favourable base effect continued to fade away.
Three years later, the GDP has grown by 8.2% in the same three-month period. And yet, a big question mark remains over the state of investments by the private sector. This is not a recent problem, according to Jahangir Aziz, JP Morgan’s Head of Emerging Markets Economic Research.
“Since 2011-12, private corporate investment has flatlined at around 12% of GDP. There are small quarterly variations, but it has not broken out of the 12% of GDP range. Over these 15 years, you’ve had numerous global and local shocks. The only thing that has remained constant is private investment in 12% of GDP range,” Aziz told The Indian Express earlier this month.
Union budgets aren’t exactly like household budgets because unlike the latter, they can influence the trajectory of the whole country. Apart from not overburdening people with increasing levels of borrowings and debt, a government can use the budget to influence the behaviour of Indian citizens and businesses in two broad ways.
One is by tweaking who it taxes and how much. For instance, if a government wants to incentivise businesses in one segment of the economy — presumably because it believes such a move will leverage India’s demographic profile, create jobs and bring prosperity — it can lower the tax rate. To be sure, lowering the tax rate may not necessarily lead to lower revenues; it is quite possible that the increased economic activity (thanks to the lower tax rate) leads to higher overall revenues despite a lower tax rate.
Second is by tweaking where a government spends and how much. While the budget is only for a year, budgets at the start of a new government’s term (as is the case this time) can often signal a broader shift in how the government wants to spend its money.
For instance, arguably the biggest macroeconomic policy shift of the last government (2019-2024) was the focus on incentivising investments by the private sector. To this end, the government gave a historic tax break in corporate tax on the one hand, while boosting its own spending in infrastructure on the other.
India’s manufacturing is gathering pace, with recent data showing factories as a central pillar of growth, meeting domestic demand and strengthening the country’s role in global value chains. Over the last ten years, manufacturing output has grown by about 6% a year and is now worth more than $450 billion. But its share in India’s economy has stayed almost the same, at around 15–17% of GDP.
The next Budget must therefore focus on outcomes by sharpening policy measures that directly enhance scale, competitiveness and cost efficiency in domestic manufacturing.
India’s infrastructure story has evolved from a focus on building quickly and at scale to asset performance and efficiency. Over the past decade, strong investment by the public sector has created a wide base of roads, railways, power systems, and urban infrastructure that now underpins economic growth. Central government capital expenditure has risen from around 2% of GDP in the late 2010s to over 3% in recent budgets, highlighting a steady commitment in providing impetus to infrastructure.
As India aims for long-term growth of 6–7% while keeping inflation in check, infrastructure is being seen less as a short-term stimulus and more as a way to lower costs and improve the supply side of the economy.
