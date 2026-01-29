Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Jan Jan Swasthya Abhiyan demands doubling of Union health budget ahead of 2026–27 budget push

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget 2026-27.

Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live: As the Union Budget 2026–27 approaches, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has claimed that the commitments made in the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 are not being met. The NHP promised public health spending of 2.5% of GDP by 2025, but it remains low at 1.15%. In this context, JSA released a demand letter endorsed by 350 organisations and individuals outlining urgent budget priorities.

Govt rejects Oppn demand for fresh debate on VB-G RAM G, SIR: The government has turned down the Opposition’s demand for fresh discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the employment guarantee legislation MNGREGA, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the Budget Session of Parliament starting on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said both matters were already debated at length in the previous session.

Story continues below this ad When is the Union Budget 2026? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget Session of Parliament will run from January 28 to April 2, with a recess between February 13 and March 9. Live Updates

