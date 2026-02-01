Budget 2026: Govt to set up City Economic Regions with Rs 5,000 crore allocation over 5 years, says Sitharaman

Underlining the importance of city development, the Finance Minister included the CERs among the six key areas in her speech. (Source: Screengrab/X/SansadTV)

With a focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the government will develop City Economic Regions with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per CER over the next five years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2026-2027 speech Sunday.

Underlining the importance of city development, the Finance Minister included the CERs among the six key areas in her speech.

“To accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas: Scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic sectors; rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; creating champion MSMEs; delivering a push for infra; ensuring long-term security and stability; and developing city economic regions,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.