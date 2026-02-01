Budget 2026: Govt to set up City Economic Regions with Rs 5,000 crore allocation over 5 years, says Sitharaman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With a focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the government will develop City Economic Regions with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per CER over the next five years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2026-2027 speech Sunday.
Underlining the importance of city development, the Finance Minister included the CERs among the six key areas in her speech.
“To accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas: Scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic sectors; rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; creating champion MSMEs; delivering a push for infra; ensuring long-term security and stability; and developing city economic regions,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.
She said cities were the engines of growth, innovation and opportunities. “We shall now focus on Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and even temple towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities.”
To unlock the potential of cities, she said CERs would be mapped based on their specific growth drivers, and an allocation of Rs. 5,000 crore per CER over five years was proposed. The projects would be implemented through challenge mode, she said.
In her Budget speech last year, the Finance Minister announced the establishment of an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs.1 crore to carry out projects for “cities as growth hubs, creative redevelopment of cities and water and sanitation”. An allocation of Rs 10,000 crore had been proposed for 2025-2026.
A year on, the fund has yet to be operationalised, with sources in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs saying the rules for the challenge are pending Cabinet approval.
