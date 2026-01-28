Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu addresses both houses; VB–G RAM G Bill mention sparks Oppn protest

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS (I/C) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union MoS L Murugan chaired the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament at Parliament House. (ANI)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: The Budget Session of Parliament begins today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The first part will focus on Union Budget 2026–27 business and the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Economic Survey tomorrow: The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026–27 on February 1. Prepared by the Economic Division of the Finance Ministry, under the chief economic adviser, the Survey reviews economic performance and key indicators for 2025–26 and presents an outlook for the next fiscal year.

Story continues below this ad Pending Bills: The Lok Sabha secretariat has listed nine pending Bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Securities Markets Code, now before the parliamentary finance panel. The first part of the Budget Session will adjourn for a recess on February 13 to allow standing committees to examine the demands for grants. At an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, political leaders outlined issues likely to be raised during the session and assured the government of their cooperation. Live Updates Jan 28, 2026 11:44 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | VB–G RAM G Bill mention sparks Opposition protest in Parliament President Droupadi Murmu’s reference to the VB–G RAM G Bill during her address to both Houses triggered protests from Opposition members, who raised slogans demanding its rollback. Jan 28, 2026 11:42 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Women are being empowered through various government welfare schemes, said President Murmu President Droupadi Murmu also underlined the government’s focus on the welfare of backward communities, saying their empowerment remains a key priority. She said women are being empowered through various government welfare schemes, which aim to enhance financial inclusion, social security and access to opportunities. “The welfare of backward communities is a priority of my government,” the President said, reiterating the Centre’s commitment to inclusive and equitable development. Jan 28, 2026 11:37 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | 'India-EU FTA will boost manufacturing sectors, generate employment' said President Murmu On economic reforms, she said outdated rules are being changed keeping future needs in mind, with the government moving ahead on the path of a ‘Reform Express’. She added that a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union will boost the services and manufacturing sectors and generate employment opportunities for the youth. Jan 28, 2026 11:36 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | 150 Vande Bharat trains are currently operational across the country, said President Murmu Referring to infrastructure and connectivity, Murmu said 150 Vande Bharat trains are currently operational across the country, reflecting India’s rapid modernisation of its rail network. Jan 28, 2026 11:35 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | The government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams, said President Murmu The President also said the government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams, ensuring proper and transparent use of public funds. Jan 28, 2026 11:35 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Social security benefits are now available to nearly 95 crore citizens across the country, said President Murmu Highlighting the government’s welfare push, Murmu said social security benefits are now available to nearly 95 crore citizens across the country. She added that around 25 crore Indians have moved out of poverty over the last 10 years, and in the government’s third term, efforts are being intensified to further empower the poor. “My government is committed to true social justice,” she said, underlining that special emphasis is being laid on the development of eastern India. Jan 28, 2026 11:34 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | President Droupadi Murmu addresses joint sitting of both Houses President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Union government is committed to true social justice, inclusive development and long-term reforms, as she addressed a joint sitting of Parliament at the outset of the Budget Session. As the President began her address, Opposition members created an uproar in both Houses. Jan 28, 2026 09:40 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | The customary halwa ceremony; marks final stage of Budget preparation Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday participated in a traditional 'halwa' ceremony, marking the final stage for the preparation of the Union Budget 2026-27, to be unveiled on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. The ceremony took place at the North Block on Raisina Hill, the old address of the Finance Ministry, as the new premises at the Kartyava Bhawan-I do not have a printing press. The Finance Minister and most of her team were shifted from the iconic and majestic North Block to the modern central secretariat office housed in Kartavya Bhawan in September 2025. The ceremony is a customary ritual in which traditional dessert ‘halwa' is prepared and served to officials and staff members of the finance ministry who are involved in the preparation of the budget. The ‘Halwa ceremony' precedes the 'lock-in' of the officials involved in preparation of the Union Budget, an official statement said. Jan 28, 2026 09:38 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Both houses to hold obituary reference to former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to hold an obituary reference to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27. Khaleda Zia had passed away on the morning of December 30, 2025, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80. Following the commencement of the session with the President addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses, according to the List of Business in Rajya Sabha, the House will hold obituary references to the passing away of former MPs L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi The Lower House will include the obituary references to former MPs Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brohmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha. Jan 28, 2026 09:35 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | INDIA bloc MPs to meet with Congress chief Kharge, discuss floor strategy INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 10 am to chalk out a strategy for the Budget Session 2026-27, which begins today. Congress and Opposition leaders will meet the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The INDIA bloc is set to demand discussions on replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Congress MP K Suresh said, "Tomorrow at 10 AM, a meeting of the INDIA bloc has been called by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. We will discuss the current situation of MGNREGA and SIR. After that, we will decide when to demand time for discussion on MGNREGA and SIR in the House." Jan 28, 2026 09:30 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Discussions should revolve around the Budget only, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said, "As per the rules, the discussions should revolve around the Budget only. The President will address the joint session of the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session. After that motion on vote of thanks on the President's speech will be held, where all parties will participate. The government will always be happy to hear any suggestions." The government will push its legislative agenda during the session, including bills pending in the two Houses. Jan 28, 2026 09:29 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Vote theft, SIR and bringing back MGNREGA among important issues, says Congress MP Manickam Tagore The INDIA bloc is set to demand discussions on replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd