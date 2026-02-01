Union Budget 2026: With Rs 10,000 crore boost, India aims to become biopharma hub

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To promote India as a manufacturing hub for complex biological drugs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the Biopharma Shakti Mission, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.
“This will build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars… India’s disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Biologic medicines are key to longevity and quality of life at affordable cost,” she said.
Under the mission, three new National Institute Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) will be set up, and seven others will be upgraded. The mission will also create a network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites — essential for testing before taking these medicines to the market.
To support the aim of creating a biopharma hub, Sitharaman added that the government will work to strengthen the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to meet global standards. The government also plans to create a dedicated scientific review cadre and specialists to ensure that the drug regulator can follow the global approval timeframes.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nature is full of escape artists, and some animals have taken this ability to the extreme. These gymnastic creatures can flatten their bodies to fit into impossibly tight spaces, whether they're evading predators, hunting, or seeking shelter. Octopuses, flat lizards, snakes, eels, and even cockroaches are among the impressive beings with this superpower.