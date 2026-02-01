Union Budget 2026: With Rs 10,000 crore boost, India aims to become biopharma hub

The government also plans to create a dedicated scientific review cadre and specialists to ensure that the drug regulator can follow the global approval timeframes. (Screengrab)

To promote India as a manufacturing hub for complex biological drugs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the Biopharma Shakti Mission, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.

“This will build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars… India’s disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Biologic medicines are key to longevity and quality of life at affordable cost,” she said.

Under the mission, three new National Institute Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) will be set up, and seven others will be upgraded. The mission will also create a network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites — essential for testing before taking these medicines to the market.