Budget for the rich, nothing in it for poor or salaried people, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while calling the Budget one for the rich, said nothing has been provided for the poor or salaried people this year.

“The Government had earlier said that it will construct 4 crore houses for the poor by 2022. It has now become clear that only 2 crore houses have been built. And now, they have promised to build 80 lakh more houses. So, all these promises are turning out to be hollow,” Kharge said.

Kharge, while questioning a cut in corporate taxes while giving no relief to the salaried class, said, “That is why I am saying that this Budget is for the rich who are friends of this government. It is also aimed at promoting disinvestment.”

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said there were lots of expectations from the Budget, especially when it comes to job creation and relief to the middle class and poor.

“That has not happened. The Budget is disappointing. It is high on optics, but low in outcomes. There is no relief when it comes to the government employees or income tax payers, and no roadmap for job creation. India’s economy continues to be struggling. By simply stating GDP numbers, you cannot take away the painful fact that on March 31, 2022, we will be exactly where we were two years ago,” Sharma said.

He added, “The budget has nothing for the informal sector which was the driving engine for growth and employs 90 per cent of India’s workforce. The disinvestment in LIC compromises the social security of our citizens.”

Sharma further said that the disinvestment targets which the government had set last year have not materialized as well. “There is a shortfall of 92 per cent. When it comes to manufacturing, there is a gap of 24 per cent. And in the case of GDP…if you look at the reality…the gap is as big as 12 per cent.”