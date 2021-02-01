Union Budget 2021: Welcome move for vaccines as it will build India’s capacity, says Adar Poonawalla

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new scheme in the Union Budget to boost health infrastructure across the country and allocated funds for vaccinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla welcomed the announcement. “We welcome the move for vaccines as it will encourage more manufacturers also to take up vaccine production and build India’s capacity. Any investment in health is also welcome and pays us many times over because a healthy individual can perform and disruptions to the economy can be reduced,” Poonawalla told The Indian Express.

While presenting the Union Budget Monday, Sitharaman announced a new Centre-sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure across the country and also provided Rs 35,000 crore towards Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

When contacted, Dr Gagandeep Kang, top vaccine scientist and Vice Chair of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), told The Indian Express that she was glad to see a much needed and welcome investment in health infrastructure and vaccines.

“India’s vaccines for COVID-19 and for other diseases are important for India and for the world. Strengthening adult immunization in India through COVID-19 has the potential to allow us to better tackle the delivery of additional important vaccines like new approaches to TB vaccination, typhoid, rabies and influenza where vaccines exist but their potential is as yet unrealized . Investments in New COVID19 vaccines will also have knock on effects to increase R&D for new platforms and new targets so we are better prepared for the next pandemic,” Dr Kang said.

Earlier, Poonawalla had taken to Twitter to talk about SII’s partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with Novavax that had published excellent efficacy results. “We have also applied to start trials in India and hope to launch Covavax by June 2021,” Poonawalla had tweeted.