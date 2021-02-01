Sitharaman launches ‘PM Aatmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana’ to strengthen healthcare system

Union Budget 2021: Presenting the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new centrally sponsored scheme – PM Aatmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana – with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

The finance minister said the scheme will develop capacities of primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems, strengthen existing institutions and create new institutions to cater to the detection and cure of new emerging diseases. The new scheme will be an addition to the National Health Mission, she said.

Emphasising the importance of the healthcare system in the post-Covid world, Sitharaman said the investment in health infrastructure has been substantially increased. The areas of preventive health, curative health, and well-being would be strengthened over the years, she said.

Sitharaman also said that the government would provide Rs 35,000 crore for the Covid-19 vaccination program in 2021-22 and is committed to providing more funds if needed.

“Today India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against Covid-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that two more vaccines are also expected soon,” she said.