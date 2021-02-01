scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021: Poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala and Assam get road, metro projects

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 65,000 crore for road and highway projects in Kerala and Rs 25,000 crore for West Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 12:44:33 pm
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget 2021-22.

With an eye on the upcoming state Assembly polls in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday allocated special funds for the road and highway development projects in the two states during her Budget speech.

In the first paperless Union Budget, the Finance Minister allocated Rs 65,000 crore for road and highway projects in Kerala and Rs 25,000 crore for West Bengal. She also allocated Rs 3,400 crore for road infrastructure development in Assam.

Sitharaman also announced that the work would begin soon on the Phase-II of Kochi Metro Railway which would be 11.5 km long and cost Rs 1,957.05 crore.

Both Kerala and West Bengal will go to polls this year, expectedly in April-May.

Sitharaman also said there would be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

To further augment road infrastructure, Sitharaman said the government would award 8,500 kms of road projects and an additional 11,000 kms of national highway corridors by March 2022. More economic corridors are also being planned, she added.

“I have also provided an enhanced outlay of Rs 1,18,101 crore for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which, Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital – the highest ever provided,” she said.

