Union Budget 2021 Reaction Live Updates: Budget ‘must’ generate employment for farmers, MSME sector workers, says Rahul Gandhi

Union Budget 2021 Reactions Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted sectors that the government “must” focus on in their Budget, including the MSME sector. Gandhi also urged on the need to generate employment for the farmers and workers in the country and increase expenditure in the healthcare and defence sectors.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament. With the country still reeling from the economic aftershocks of the coronavirus, the budget under the Narendra Modi government is expected to focus on boosting jobs, rural economy, healthcare, agriculture and MSMEs sectors.
Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that Budget 2021-22 will “be a Budget like never before.” This would be Sitharaman’s third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. For the first time, this year’s Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.
As it happens, we will bring to you the reactions and responses surrounding this year’s budget. After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22.
