scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Breaking News
Live now

Union Budget 2021 Reaction Live Updates: Budget ‘must’ generate employment for farmers, MSME sector workers, says Rahul Gandhi

Union Budget 2021 Reactions Live:

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 11:12:19 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur leaves the Finance Ministry for the Parliament to announce the 2021-22 Union Budget in New Delhi

Union Budget 2021 Reactions Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted sectors that the government “must” focus on in their Budget, including the MSME sector. Gandhi also urged on the need to generate employment for the farmers and workers in the country and increase expenditure in the healthcare and defence sectors. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament. With the country still reeling from the economic aftershocks of the coronavirus, the budget under the Narendra Modi government is expected to focus on boosting jobs, rural economy, healthcare, agriculture and MSMEs sectors.

Top updates |liveBudget presentation from Parliament with expert analysis

Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that Budget 2021-22 will “be a Budget like never before.” This would be Sitharaman’s third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. For the first time, this year’s Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.

As it happens, we will bring to you the reactions and responses surrounding this year’s budget. After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22.

Live Blog

Union Budget 2021 to be presented in Parliament at 11 am today. Follow this space for the latest reactions and discussions surrounding it. 

11:08 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Budget ‘must’ generate employment for farmers, MSME sector workers, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted sectors that the government "must" focus on in their Budget, including the MSME sector. Gandhi also urged on the need to  generate employment for the farmers and workers in the country and increasing expenditure in the healthcare and defence sectors.  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Covid Budget: A to Z of what to expect today

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Some are born atmanirbhar (self-reliant/self-sufficient), some achieve atmanirbharta, and some have atmanirbharta thrust upon them. This is likely to be the dominant theme for different sectors of the economy in the coming Budget.

Behavioural change… of consumers and businesses. One of the most important things to watch out for in the Budget would be the policy tools employed by the FM to change the behaviour of different economic entities in the economy.

Cesses and Surcharges: Of the two certainties of human life — death and taxes — only one can be compounded. When a Central government imposes a new tax on an existing tax, it is referred to as a Cess (if it is for a specific purpose, say, Swachh Bharat Cess) or a surcharge (if purpose not specified). For taxpayers, a tax by any other name would cost just as much.

Budget, monetary policy decisions may put markets through another volatile week

 

Stock markets, which witnessed a roller coaster ride in the last two weeks, are bracing for more volatility on Monday and in the coming days with expectations and worries running high ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget.

After hitting the 50,000-mark in a non-stop rally recently, the Sensex fell by around 3,800 points to 46,285.77 last week mainly due to selling triggered by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who pulled out Rs 12,700 crore in the last five sessions. “Going ahead, markets may continue to remain highly volatile amidst ongoing earnings season and Union Budget 2021 on Monday. Expectations from the Budget are running high. However, the government’s fiscal response in 2020 indicates certain inflexibility and the lack of resources to stimulate the economy,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head—retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We would suggest investors to take opportunity of this fall and accumulate quality stocks on dips while traders should be cautious with stock specific action. Market would also track the RBI’s monetary policy next week along with BoE’s monetary policy for further cues,” he said.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.