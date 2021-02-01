Union Budget 2021 Reaction Live Updates: Budget ‘must’ generate employment for farmers, MSME sector workers, says Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Some are born atmanirbhar (self-reliant/self-sufficient), some achieve atmanirbharta, and some have atmanirbharta thrust upon them. This is likely to be the dominant theme for different sectors of the economy in the coming Budget.

Behavioural change… of consumers and businesses. One of the most important things to watch out for in the Budget would be the policy tools employed by the FM to change the behaviour of different economic entities in the economy.

Cesses and Surcharges: Of the two certainties of human life — death and taxes — only one can be compounded. When a Central government imposes a new tax on an existing tax, it is referred to as a Cess (if it is for a specific purpose, say, Swachh Bharat Cess) or a surcharge (if purpose not specified). For taxpayers, a tax by any other name would cost just as much.

Stock markets, which witnessed a roller coaster ride in the last two weeks, are bracing for more volatility on Monday and in the coming days with expectations and worries running high ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget.

After hitting the 50,000-mark in a non-stop rally recently, the Sensex fell by around 3,800 points to 46,285.77 last week mainly due to selling triggered by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who pulled out Rs 12,700 crore in the last five sessions. “Going ahead, markets may continue to remain highly volatile amidst ongoing earnings season and Union Budget 2021 on Monday. Expectations from the Budget are running high. However, the government’s fiscal response in 2020 indicates certain inflexibility and the lack of resources to stimulate the economy,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head—retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We would suggest investors to take opportunity of this fall and accumulate quality stocks on dips while traders should be cautious with stock specific action. Market would also track the RBI’s monetary policy next week along with BoE’s monetary policy for further cues,” he said.