Toggle Menu
Union Budget 2019: New space PSU likely to replace Antrix Corporationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/union-budget-2019-new-space-psu-likely-to-replace-antrix-corporation-5816463/

Union Budget 2019: New space PSU likely to replace Antrix Corporation

Finance Minister said the new NSIL would function as the commercial arm of India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and would tap the benefits of research and development carried out by the space agency.

budget 2019, budget 2019 date, budget 2019-20, isro, New Space India Limited, NSIL, Antrix corporation, budget 2019 india, india budget 2019, union budget 2019, union budget 2019 date, union budget 2019 india, union budget 2019 date and time, Nirmala Sitharaman budget 2019, india union budget 2019 date, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman budget, indian express
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new entity would be responsible for marketing of space products, transfers of technology and arranging commercial space launches with ISRO.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a new public sector enterprise in the space sector, called New Space India Limited (NSIL), had been incorporated. This Finance Minister said NSIL would function as the commercial arm of India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and would tap the benefits of research and development carried out by the space agency.

The new entity would be responsible for marketing of space products, transfers of technology and arranging commercial space launches with ISRO.

These functions are currently performed by Antrix Corporation, a fully-owned government company which functions under the administrative control of the Department of Space. Though the Finance Minister did not mention it, the new entity, New Space India Limited, is likely to replace Antrix Corporation and not be an additional entity.

Antrix Corporation has earlier come under trouble due to its strongly overlapping management structure with ISRO.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion in PSBs will increase lending
3 Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion into govt-owned banks this year, says Nirmala Sitharaman