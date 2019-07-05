Union Budget 2019: New space PSU likely to replace Antrix Corporation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a new public sector enterprise in the space sector, called New Space India Limited (NSIL), had been incorporated. This Finance Minister said NSIL would function as the commercial arm of India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and would tap the benefits of research and development carried out by the space agency.

Advertising

The new entity would be responsible for marketing of space products, transfers of technology and arranging commercial space launches with ISRO.

These functions are currently performed by Antrix Corporation, a fully-owned government company which functions under the administrative control of the Department of Space. Though the Finance Minister did not mention it, the new entity, New Space India Limited, is likely to replace Antrix Corporation and not be an additional entity.

Antrix Corporation has earlier come under trouble due to its strongly overlapping management structure with ISRO.