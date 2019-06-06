Have a suggestion for the Union Budget? Finance Minister Sitharaman’s team is listening

Toggle Menu
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Union budget on July 5. (PTI)

With less than a month left for the full Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday welcomed ideas and suggestions shared online, saying her team was collating them.

Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman said, “Grateful for every thought/idea that’s being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming. #Budget2019.”

The Union Budget is slated to be presented on July 5. The Finance Ministry has indicated that it will retain the interim budget allocations which were chalked out in February, in the run-up to the Parliamentary elections.

“Allocations projected in the Interim Budget 2019-20, will not be altered,” a circular by the ministry on Wednesday said.

In her budget, Sitharaman will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4.

(With PTI inputs)

