Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tests positive for Covid-19

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader said he is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation.

“I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions,” he has tweeted.

Naik was in the news in April this year after he claimed claimed that ayurvedic treatment helped UK’s Prince Charles to be cured of coronavirus, a claim later refuted by the Prince’s spokesperson who said that he had “followed the medical advice of the NHS in the UK”.

A month ago on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Naik had also claimed that yoga practitioners have less chances of getting infected by coronavirus.

“I am sure that propagation of yoga across the country and the world during the Modi-led government’s tenure has helped in a big way to fight back COVID-19. Those who are practicing yoga have less chances of getting infected with COVID-19, the minister claimed, he had then said.

In home quarantine at his residence near Panaji, Naik is likely to preside over an online launch of his ministry’s campaign “Ayush for immunity” on Friday, August 14.

“The immense strengths of Ayush systems of healthcare in enhancing immunity has come into the spotlight during the #Covid-19 crisis,” the webinar announcement states.

Naik is the fourth Union minister to test positive for the virus. Earlier, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Kailash Chaudhary had tested positive.

On Wednesday, Goa reported 480 positive cases taking the total number of active cases to 3194. At least 89 people have died in the state due to the virus and 6641 have recovered from the disease.

