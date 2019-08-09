Time for Pakistan to accept reality, stop meddling in India’s internal affairs: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar Friday expressed hope that Pakistan will reconsider its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and asserted that the suspension of the Samjauta Express train service was ‘a unilateral decision and an unfortunate move by Pakistan’.

Advertising

“The decision of suspension of Samjhauta express was a unilateral decision. We regret Pakistan’s decision to stop the link between two countries,” Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson’s remarks come days after the Centre scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.

Kumar also said that “there is a feeling that Pakistan is nervous over India’s initiative in Jammu and Kashmir”. “Pakistan thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Advertising

Regarding a question by media whether the US was informed over the Kashmir move, Kumar said India had reached out to all countries explaining its position since the decision was announced. “We reached out to ambassadors including envoys, high commissioners in other countries and even made a number of calls.” He asserted that it was time for Pakistan to stop interfering in international affairs of other countries.

Adding to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his address to the nation on Thursday, the MEA said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will gradually return to normal. “Hospitals have begun operating normally, a sense of calm is returning, newspapers are being published without disruption, adding that precautionary measures are of temporary nature.”