Uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals will be reviewed, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said the new dress code of marshals would be reconsidered, a day after it received widespread criticism. As the House began proceedings this morning, Naidu said he had asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new uniforms, which resemble that of Army officials.

Naidu added that he had received some observations regarding the dark military-style uniform and peaked cap from politicians, among others.

As the winter session of Parliament commenced Monday, marshals donned a new uniform in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades. They previously wore traditional outfits — safari suits during the summer months and bandhgalas along with turbans during winter.

Sources told The Indian Express the change was made after marshals requested a “modern” look. The designing, sources said, was done in-house.

During the session Monday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attempted to raise the issue in Parliament but was stopped by Naidu.

Former Chief of Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik, meanwhile, told The Indian Express: “This is illegal. Wearing of such uniform by non-military people is a security hazard…”

In the Lok Sabha, however, marshals continued to wear their old uniform.