Uniform laws, procedures needed across globe to fight narcotics: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the R N Kao Memorial Lecture-2026 organised by the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for a unified global response to narcotics trafficking and said that the country has set a national goal of achieving a “Drug-free India by 2047”.

Delivering the R N Kao Memorial Lecture-2026, an annual event organised by the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in memory of its founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, Shah described narcotics as a borderless threat that demands collective responsibility.

He urged greater international coordination, shared legal frameworks and real-time intelligence-sharing to detain traffickers and prevent the rise of narco states. “Under our policy of zero-tolerance towards drugs, not one gram of narcotics should be allowed to enter India nor use it as a transit route,” he said.